WENATCHEE — Join the Numerica Performing Arts Center for another year of holiday spirit at the annual Numerica Festival of Trees fundraiser, sponsored by Numerica Credit Union.
The halls will be filled with lavishly decorated trees and wreaths and the weekend packed with premiere events at the Stanley Civic Center, December 5-7. This weekend festival is a fundraiser for the PAC.
Public viewing hours are free to the public, upstairs in the Stanley Civic Center. Check out the array of community-decorated trees and wreaths of all sizes, with the chance to take them home in the silent auction.
- Thursday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
HOLIDAY SPICE
Holiday Spice is back at the Numerica PAC this year with two variety shows: Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. This holiday community concert features the area’s best performers, saluting the season through dance, music, comedy and other performances. Additionally, the Numerica PAC will recognize the 2019 Stanley Lifetime Achievement recipients at both performances. Tickets are $27-$33 with discounts for seniors and students; Prices increase on show day. This event is sponsored by Dave and Sandy Gellatly, Richard and Connie Hoffmann, and Gil and Kay Sparks, with media support by Sunny FM.
LITTLE BLACK DRESS PARTY
The Little Black Dress Party is the premier ladies event of the season at the Wenatchee Convention Center on Dec. 6 starting at 8 p.m. Women can enjoy a night of dancing, giveaways, cocktails and more! Must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets are $30; VIP tables for four are $200 and include tickets, a reserved table, champagne and exclusive VIP bar access. Ticket prices go up after Friday to $35 and VIP tables for four for $220. This event is sponsored by Macy’s.
DINNER AND LIVE AUCTION
The annual Dinner and Live Auction is Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. It is one of the most important PAC fundraisers. The evening includes a sumptuous dinner, a live auction featuring exclusive experiences and grand trees, live entertainment by Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra and more at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Tickets are $75 or $700 for a table of 10. This event is sponsored by Confluence Health.
Tickets to the Numerica Festival of Trees events are available wenatcheefestivaloftrees.org, by phone at 663-2787 or at the PAC box office.
Maribeth Brisky is the marketing assistant at Numerica Performing Arts Center.