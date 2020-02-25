LEAVENWORTH — The Icicle Creek Center for the Arts’ Vox Docs Film Festival is March 6 and 7, featuring two distinct days of the best documentary films of the past year at The Snowy Owl Theatre.
This is the ninth year for the festival. Founded in 2001 by Rick Wray, Vox Docs celebrates culture, encourages discussion, and brings together a powerful artistic expression to our community.
The Filmmaker’s Showcase and Afterparty is Friday, bringing together local and regional filmmakers and their subjects for an evening of award-winning short films followed by a catered after-party where community members and artists come together. The evening opens at 7 p.m. by Arnold Cleveland playing a traditional flute song and a prayer by Randy Lewis.
The films that follow include:
“Older Than The Crown,” directed by Derrick LaMere. After the deliberate separation and an unjust declaration of extinction, the Sinixt people return to their ancestral land in Canada to continue practicing and protecting their aboriginal rights.
“The Blueback and the Quinalt,” a North 40 Production. Verging on the brink of extinction, Quinalt tribal members speak out about the sacred Blueback salmon and the impact on their ceremonies as populations are dwindling to an all-time low.
“Fail Forward Fast.” Local filmmaker Erin Nash digs into the experience of four locals to discover what they have learned over the years in their experience on the trail, the slopes, and the rocks around us.
“Nidoto Nai Yoni (Let it Not Happen Again),” directed by Laila Kazmi. About two months after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, President Roosevelt signed executive order 9066, which led to the incarceration of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans. The film describes families’ stories of loss and upheaval.
“Disrupt — Reimagining Elder Care.” One Washington family defies the norm when Mom is diagnosed with dementia. Against the recommendations of friends and healthcare professionals, they combine forces to reimagine what is possible with elder care, aging and unconditional love. First-time director Alicia McKee helmed the Kaliope and Voortex production.
“The Owl Sisters,” an Icicle Creek Center for the Arts and Your Human production in conjunction with Nicholas Dirk, Wenatchee Valley Skills Center and local high-school students. Tribal storyteller Randy Lewis shares the legend of giant predacious owls who terrorized the animal kingdom in Wenatchi and the fate that befell them in the end.
On Saturday, three films will be screened.
At noon is “Fiesta! Quinceañera,” which explores the traditional coming-of-age ceremonies of Mexican culture. Life for a Latinx immigrant family in the New South can be challenging and sometimes terrifying, but thankfully, there’s always a fiesta to take you through the night. The digital series weaves the lives of three Latina girls and a seasoned drag artist as they celebrate their colorful rite of passage.
At 3 p.m. is a screening of “The Most Dangerous Year,” a review of the scientific and cultural conversation around gender development. A discussion with director Vlada Knowlton follows the show. This film is preceded by a Wenatchee Pride-sponsored gender education led by the film’s subject, Aidan Key, from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at The Mercantile, 14 N. Wenatchee Ave.
At 7 p.m. is “Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blanche,” which tells the tale of a pioneering film director and why you’ve never even heard of her. Guy-Blaché got into the movie business in 1894, at the age of 21. Two years later, she was made head of production at Gaumont and started directing films. She moved to the U.S. and founded her own company. By 1919, Guy-Blaché’s career came to an abrupt end, and she and the 1,000 films that bore her name were largely forgotten. Pamela B. Green’s energetic film is both a tribute and a detective story, tracing the circumstances by which this extraordinary artist faded from memory and the path toward her reclamation.
Tickets can be purchased online at icicle.org or by phone at 548-6347. Pricing for general admission is $15 for Friday night, $17 at the door. Saturday general admission is $13 or $15 at the door. For students, all shows are $10. Festival passes are $45 in advance or $50 at the door. The Snowy Owl Theater is at 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth.
Mason Elliott is the marketing manager for Icicle Creek Center for the Arts. It provides arts education to more than 6,000 students around the region each year and offers a full performance season.