Amaryllis is a much-beloved Christmas flower. The common Christmas amaryllis is in the genus Hippeastrum, which has over 70 species and 600-plus hybrids and cultivars. It is native to eastern Brazil and to the central Andes along the Peru/Bolivia border, but is widely cultivated for its large, showy blooms.
Amaryllis bulbs start appearing in stores and catalogs in October, and are popular gifts. These bulbs are sold ready for forcing. Once potted, placed in the sun and watered, growth will start fairly quickly. The tall flower stalk will usually bloom in five to seven weeks.
Amaryllis can also be purchased already potted, further reducing the care needed to produce a bloom. Amaryllis bulbs are often discarded after the blooms are finished. This is too bad, since a bulb given proper care can produce flowers for at least 20 years. They are expensive, too, up to $30 for a high-quality bulb.
Here is what you can do to keep your amaryllis blooming for years. Once the flowers fade, cut off the stalk. Be prepared for a mess; the stalk is hollow and leaks quite a bit of moisture when it is cut. Place the plant in a sunny location. Keep it watered, but do not saturate the soil. Feed it with a half-strength, water-soluble fertilizer every two to three weeks. During this period, the plant will produce long, lance-shaped leaves. Photosynthate from these leaves will nourish the bulb.
By August, the leaves generally begin to fade. Stop watering the plant, and trim off the leaves as they dry. Once the bulb is thoroughly dry, remove it from the pot. You will find an abundant root mass. Shake off the soil and trim the roots to an inch or two in length. Put the bulb in a paper bag, label the bag with the variety name and the date it was put to bed, and store it in a cool dry place for two to three months. Six to eight weeks before you want the amaryllis to bloom, repot it. Place it in bright light, and water it sparingly until it begins to grow.
Amaryllis will often produce daughter bulbs, which should be removed before putting the mother bulb to bed. You can plant the daughter bulbs, but you will need to be patient with them. It takes three to five years for one of these small bulbs to reach mature size.
I purchased a Magnum amaryllis in 1980 and kept it until 2001, putting it to bed every year and waking it up for holiday blooming. Some years I started early and had a Thanksgiving bloom; some years I started late and had a Valentine’s Day bloom. Sadly, I moved in 2002 and lost track of my bulb. A year had passed by the time I found it, and the bulb had died. I expect it would have lasted many more years if it had not been neglected. For a while I mourned its loss, but I now have a new one that has been producing beautiful blooms since 2013.
In recent years, some producers have been selling waxed amaryllis bulbs. These are as care-free as a plant can be, and will bloom without soil or water; however, they are truly disposable. These bulbs have been soaked in water until they are fully hydrated, then the root plate cut off and the bulb covered with decorative wax. If you receive one of these, do not try to save it. Just enjoy the bloom while it lasts.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Casey Leigh is one of four columnists featured.