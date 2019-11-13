The Community Foundation of NCW’s fifth annual Give Methow campaign has raised $304,733 for 36 Methow Valley nonprofits — nearly $30,000 more than last year.
Give Methow is an annual crowdfunding campaign hosted by the Community Foundation during the month of October to build awareness of nonprofit work that benefits the Methow Valley and provide an easy way for anyone to support their work.
“Our goal for Give Methow is to get more people involved in philanthropy” said Beth Stipe, the foundation’s executive director. “We want to build awareness of local nonprofits and give people an easy, rewarding way to support their work — at any level.”
Any 501c3 public charity in the Methow Valley is eligible to participate in Give Methow to raise up to $10,000 for a specific program or general operations. Each organization fosters a unique and meaningful area that improves the quality of life for Methow Valley residents — from the arts to environment, health and housing, to education, recreation and community services.
An anonymous donor seeded a $20,000 stretch pool to incentivize and bolster fundraising efforts. With over $9,000 in additional gifts to the pool, the total was disbursed among all nonprofits based on the amount they raised, providing many with an extra $1,000.
Another incentive, Funday Monday, resulting in the largest giving days throughout the month. Each time someone gave on a Monday, their name was entered to win $500 or more to give back on Give Methow any way they choose. The largest Funday Monday accepted 425 gifts totaling over $33,000.
This year’s Give Methow campaign also produced a spectacular milestone: over $1 million has been raised since Give Methow began in 2015. The foundation continues to be inspired by the generosity of the people who care about building a healthy, vibrant Methow Valley for all.
The Community Foundation of North Central Washington’s mission is to grow, protect, and connect charitable gifts in support of strong communities throughout Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties. Established in 1986, the Community Foundation manages $85 million in assets.
Jennifer Dolge is director of donor services and communications at the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.