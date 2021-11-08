Give Methow has raised $654,375 for 38 Methow Valley nonprofits — a record-breaking amount for the annual campaign hosted by the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.
Give Methow is an online fundraising campaign to support nonprofits throughout the month of October. Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit or fiscally sponsored organization within the Methow Valley in good standing is eligible to participate.
Minimum donation is $10 and the Community Foundation covers all the credit card fees, so 100% of the donations went directly to the nonprofits. This year, over $67,000 was donated to the “Give to All” option which is spread equally among all participants. An anonymous donor matched $30,000 and the Community Foundation allotted $10,000 to this pool.
“We started Give Methow in 2015 to build awareness of the nonprofit programs in the Methow Valley and provide a way for people to give in any size” said Beth Stipe, executive director. “Since then, over $1.7M has been disbursed to charitable causes in the Methow Valley, thanks to the extraordinary generosity of those who care so deeply about the Methow.”
Perhaps one of the most significant and fun aspects of the campaign is Funday Monday — each time a donation is made on a Monday, the donor’s name is entered to win $500 to use on Give Methow in any way they choose. On the last Funday Monday, 848 donations were made totaling nearly $104,000.
The 2021 campaign results:
- Aero Methow Rescue Service: $25,151
- American Legion Post 0143 Methow Valley: $3,346
- C6 Forest to Farm: $8,451
- Cascadia Music: $9,121
- Classroom in Bloom: $20,891
- Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance: $23,511
- Fire Adapted Methow Valley: $5,696
- Friends of the Twisp Pool: $21,401
- Friends of the Winthrop Public Library: $32,306
- Jamie's Place: $20,122
- Little Star School: $24,476
- Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation: $8,406
- Methow Arts Alliance: $13,866
- Methow At Home: $23,441
- Methow Beaver Project: $10,616
- Methow Conservancy: $43,495
- Methow Housing Trust: $27,211
- Methow Recycles: $20,136
- Methow Trails: $22,241
- Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival: $3,476
- Methow Valley Citizens Council: $38,281
- Methow Valley Community Center: $10,771
- Methow Valley Education Foundation: $17,901
- Methow Valley Interpretive Center: $11,101
- Methow Valley Nordic Ski Education Foundation: $15,241
- Methow Valley Riding Unlimited: $10,926
- Methow Watershed Foundation: $5,941
- Northwest Outward Bound School: $3,801
- Public School Funding Alliance: $19,784
- Room One: $38,406
- Shafer Historical Museum: $8,486
- The Confluence: Art in Twisp: $16,251
- The Cove Food Bank: $37,486
- The Merc Playhouse: $12,291
- TwispWorks Foundation: $16,921
- Washington State Grange Foundation: $6,571
- Winthrop Kiwanis Foundation: $7,601
- Winthrop Rink: $9,251
Total: $654,374
Jennifer Dolge is director of donor services and communications for Community Foundation of NCW.