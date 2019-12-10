Observing birds’ behavior is particularly satisfying when the birds are at close range. Consequently, hundreds of people in this region provide water and food for them, as do about 65 million other Americans.
Birds need to fly into protective cover to avoid predators such as sharp-shinned or Coopers hawks or your neighbor’s cats. Grow evergreens as well as dense brushy shrubs such as cotoneaster or oceanspray to provide refuge and cover from the cold. I also make a large brush pile from my fall prunings and place it near the feeder. We have watched juncos, goldfinches and white-crowned sparrows drop into the pile to avoid a predator. One day last winter, the sharp-shinned hawk stood on top of the pile and stamped his feet to try to frighten the birds out of their sanctuary.
Providing water is the most effective way to attract birds to your winter garden. I use a little electric water-heating element in my metal birdbath; others use a heated dog dish placed on a pedestal and filled with a few small rocks so the water is not more than two inches deep. Birds only drink a teaspoon or so at a time, but they do need water. On warmer days, birds will bathe. They need to bathe to maintain their feathers ability to insulate. Please change the water at least once a week so bacteria don’t grow in the birds’ drinking water.
During the summer, I grow various small-seeded sunflowers that the migrating birds eat. By leaving seed pods on various other flowering plants, birds will forage until the snow gets really deep.
Here are some good flower seeds for birds in our area: Cosmos, Bachelor Buttons, Gayfeather, Allium, Zinnas and daisies. The expensive nyjer/ thistle seed is actually the seed from a composite family flower that is related to Echinaceas or Coneflower. If you prune the early summer perennials when they have finished blooming in July, they will put out another, lighter bloom in early fall. The birds will land on the seed heads and actually kick light snow away from the seeds that have fallen to the ground. My garden includes grasses such as millet, sea oats and wheat.
Berries on shrubs and trees also attract birds because the fruit provides sugar and the seeds provide protein. I grow Hawthorn, Mountain Ash, Viburnum, Oregon Grape, Elderberry and Dogwood for the fruit they produce. I always leave a portion of the black and red currants, grapes, fall raspberries and rose hips. These will be eaten when the snow is deep.
This is all good gardening advice, but what if you want to feed birds this winter?
- Provide ice-free water.
- Buy seeds appropriate to the birds of this area. In winter, we do not usually have large-beaked birds so avoid buying seed mixtures that include milo — the hard, round red seed that piles up under your feeder. We are lucky to have a Birds Unlimited store in Wenatchee that sells seed mix designed for our region.
- Don’t put out bread or cookies or table scraps. These just attract vermin such as raccoons, rats and mice and encourage cats and dogs to eat at your bird feeder.
- To prevent a hundred sunflowers from germinating in the spring, buy chopped and seed sunflower parts. Black oil sunflower seeds are twice as high in fat and protein as striped sunflower seeds.
- To prevent millet and other bird seed from growing in the spring, heat the seed in the oven at 225 degrees for 30 minutes — stirring it once or twice. Heating the seed prevents germination but does not lessen the food value of the seed.
- Suet feeders in the Wenatchee area are not visited as often as they are in outlying areas such as Leavenworth. Red shafted flickers and other woodpeckers are the most common birds that eat suet. Never use bacon grease or other meat fats.
- Discard moldy seed.
Make a bird feeder by mixing peanut butter, cornmeal, raisins, apple chunks nuts, meal worms, sunflower and other bird seed, and smear the mixture between the bracts of a pinecone and hang this from a tree.
If you are really keen and want to see more birds, the Audubon Christmas Bird Counts in our area are held in December.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Bonnie Orr is one of four columnists featured.