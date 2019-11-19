With the arrival of autumn’s shorter days, chilly temperatures and falling leaves, we are replacing our light summer clothing with sweaters and warm coats. Similarly, plants are beginning their winter acclimatization process.
Prior to the 1800s, the common belief was that to survive cold winter temperatures, plants had a “natural heat” that buffered them from freezing temperatures. Science has advanced quite a ways from those days and we now know that a plant’s ability to adapt to cold winter temperatures is primarily genetic, called “cold hardiness.” But environmental factors, some under our control, also play a role.
For purposes of this article, the assumption is that your plants are genetically hardy to our winter temperatures.
Plants react to shorter daylight hours by stopping their above-ground growth. Then, as the temperature drops, they complete the physiological changes needed to reach their mid-winter hardiness.
If all goes well throughout the winter, plants loses their winter hardiness and de-acclimatize when temperatures warm in the spring.
Unfortunately, all doesn’t always go well. Periods of sub-zero cold temperatures can overcome a plant’s hardiness defenses, particularly when accompanied with dry weather. Mid-winter temperature fluctuations can cause plants to start their spring de-acclimatizing prematurely. A sudden exposure to direct sun in winter can create damage called sunscald — an elongated area of dead bark on the trunk of a tree.
Fortunately, we can take action in the fall to increase a plant’s chances of surviving winter weather challenges.
First, check the cold hardiness of your plants to know which are most vulnerable to unusually cold temperatures.
Second, fall watering is important. While the above-ground parts of a plant stop growing as the days shorten, root growth is tied to the soil temperature. As long as it is above freezing, the roots will continue to grow. Moist soil holds heat longer than dry soil; check the soil moisture around your trees and shrubs, and water if the soil is dry.
Many of us who irrigate with ditch water stop watering our plants once the ditch water is turned off. That’s not a problem if it rains sufficiently in the fall. But if fall weather is mild and dry, it is important to water and mulch your plants. A 3- to 4-inch layer of mulch applied after watering helps hold the water in, thereby keeping the soil temperature warmer.
Just as rooms in our house with a south or southwest orientation stay warmer in the winter than others, south and southwest sides of trees are impacted by exposure to direct winter sun, particularly when it is sudden.
Studies have shown that temperatures on these sides of a tree can be as much as 20 degrees warmer than other sides, potentially causing premature de-acclimatization of the warmed bark. When the sun disappears behind a cloud or sets for the day, the bark can’t re-acclimatize in time to withstand freezing temperatures. As a result, sunscald damage can occur.
For trees susceptible to sunscald, shading the bark on the south/southwest sides can help. Some techniques are leaving lower branches on the trunk of young trees for a few years after planting. Plant trees where buildings, fences or even other trees protect them from exposure. Placing a light-colored board on the southwest side near the trunk can provide the needed shade as well.
If any of your trees or shrubs fall victim to winter kill, don’t despair. The damage is often not severe enough to kill the plant outright. Maintain your plant’s health during the growing season with proper irrigation, appropriate use of fertilizers and promptly attending to any signs of disease or insect damage.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World.