There are many plants people think are annoying because of their texture or growth habits. These plants are usually torn out at the end of a frustrating season of growing them.
I am always tickled how one person’s annoying plant can be another person’s favorite. It is a good thing we have thousands of plants to choose from.
But there are truly irritating plants. These plants can cause sores or ruptures on the skin or difficult breathing or poisoning, and they should be of concern to all gardeners.
Most of the irritation is blisters or itching on the skin. A careful gardener can grow irritating plants if he or she always wears garden gloves and long-sleeved shirts. I have a fig tree that I always have to remind myself to wear long-sleeved shirt before I attempt to harvest the fruit because the hairs on the leaves make me itch for hours after the harvest.
Plants that are poisonous — that is, you can die — are usually plant parts that have been eaten. Children are often attracted to the berries of common garden plants, and these plants should not be grown or not be allowed to go to seed if you have munchkins visiting your garden. Examples include Lily of the Valley, Daphne, Bleeding Heart, (Arum sp) Calla Lillies and Jack-in the-Pulpit, (Ipomoea sp) Morning Glory, (Lobelia sp), Cardinal Flower, (Ricinus communis) Castor Bean, (Solanum sp) Black nightshade, (Taxus) Yew trees and (Catharanthus roseus) Madagascar periwinkle. Many of these plants are sold at garden centers as annuals and basket stuffers.
So now, you are just wandering around a garden and you end up with a dermatitis of bumps, welts, blisters or itchiness. What would it be? One’s first thought could be Poison Oak — it can grow to be a small shrub in this area, especially along the Columbia River. But who would think of tomatoes. Their leaves can not only leave a green stain on you, but can cause dermatitis. Other leaves with very fine hairs that can cause irritation: Elkhorn Sumac, Hops, Black-Eyed Susan. Nettles are not often found in the garden except in natural areas where there is lots of water. Just work carefully in those sections of your garden.
Pulling out plants or weeding without garden gloves is never a good idea, especially when many plants have irritating sap. Two of the common plants that should be pulled out of your garden are Donkey-Tail Spurge, (Euphorbia myrsinite) and Japanese Knotweed (Polygonum cuspidatum). Besides irritating sap, these plants are listed as a Class B plant (required control in regions where they are not widespread) by the Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board. Another plant that produces irritating sap is Poinsettia. People think that it is poisonous, but that is a bad rap; the sap is the only part that is irritating, and it is not fatal. Gallardia, Hellebore, Anemone and Clematis species also have yucky sap.
Then, we have our favorite irritating plants — those with thorns. They have such beautiful flowers, though! Rose thorns can break off and embed under the skin — sometimes even when you have garden gloves on, causing irritating for days after. One of the reasons that rose stem clippings are put in the trash rather than being composted is the thorns can take years to break down. Need I mention cactus?
A special mention needs to be made for the seeds of goat head or puncture vine. This noxious, listed weed, needs to be pulled from your driveway and disturbed land before it sets those seeds that get caught in the soles of your shoes and then become embedded in the house carpet! Water Hemlock or Giant Hogweed, (Heracleum mantegazzianum), is a Class A noxious weed — a plant that must be eliminated. I have seen it growing along people’s back fences and the edges of the driveway. All parts of this plant are poisonous.
And I have always thought gardening was fun. I guess we just need to be mindful and garden with care.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Bonnie Orr is one of four columnists featured.