If it’s September, there must be an NCW Dahlia Show right around the corner!
This year’s annual judged show will be Sept. 28-29 at Pybus Public Market. Featuring nearly 1,500 blooms of every size, color and description, our NCW show has become one of the most popular dahlia shows in Washington. This is due in part to the excellent quality of flowers from across the state, as well as its prime location at Pybus Public Market.
This much-coveted venue is considered one of the best, with abundant natural sunlight, a large exhibit area in the concourse and easy accessibility for the public. We also attract more than 60 judges and clerks from the Pacific Northwest. The show is free, opening to the public at noon on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday.
The National Garden Bureau has designated 2019 as “The Year of the Dahlia.” If you’ve gone to any weddings, memorials, banquets or other such celebrations recently, you can’t have missed the fact that the use of dahlias has skyrocketed in the last few years. In fact, if you keep your eyes peeled as you are driving around the Wenatchee Valley and other NCW areas, you will see many local residents featuring dahlias in their landscaping.
Members of the NCW Dahlia Society have partnered with local community gardens, Master Gardeners, Chelan County PUD, local florists and Confluence Health to grow dahlias in places where the public can enjoy them. The Dahlia Society also teaches classes at Pybus University on the basics of growing and maintaining dahlia gardens.
To be ready for this year’s NCW Show, dahlia growers have pampered their flowers, handling them with extra care in order to ensure that no matter what the weather has been doing, the blooms will still be stunning. Our recent summer weather has included high winds, powerful thunder and lightning shows, and rain literally pouring from the sky. Such extreme weather can damage plants, break the flowers or promote mildew on leaves.
A recent Wenatchee World story noted that although Eastern Washington experienced near-normal temperatures in 2019, recent severe weather events resulted in 1.91 inches of summer rain, more than .72 inches than normal. While dahlias love the rain, they prefer a gentler rainfall with a consistent humidity level. Despite their regal bearing, dahlias really aren’t “drama queens.”
The desirability of North Central Washington has not escaped notice. Coming up in 2020, Wenatchee has been selected to host the American Dahlia Society’s National Show on Sept. 12-13, 2020, at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Usually this annual National Show is held in large population areas, such as Philadelphia, Chicago, Long Island, Seattle/Tacoma, Portland and San Francisco. The selection of the Wenatchee Valley for the 2020 event is a huge honor and will attract visitors from across the country, as well as Canada, Mexico, England and Australia. Mark your calendars now!
For now, this year’s NCW Dahlia Society show on Sept. 28-29 should help to whet your appetite. We invite you to join us at this free event. If you have questions, or would like to enter the show, please visit our website at ncwdahlias.org or leave a message at 888-9510. Hoping to see you there!
Linda Holmes-Cook is president of the North Central Washington Dahlia Society.