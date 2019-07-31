Wenatchee River Institute and Jennifer Hadersberger, a senior natural resource specialist for the Chelan County Natural Resources Department, will lead a field trip to the Nason Creek Floodplain Reconnection Project from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 7.
During the late 1950s, approximately one mile of Nason Creek south of Lake Wenatchee was constricted into a narrow channel to protect Chelan County PUD power lines to the north, and the BNSF railroad to the south. The Nason Creek Floodplain Reconnection Project removed a half mile of this river levee, relocating 1,400 feet of the main stem into a new meandering alignment, and reconnected 30 acres of the channel migration zone.
Site restoration of the more than 10-acre work area included seed collection within the Nason Creek watershed from over 15,000 native plants.
“This project is very unique because infrastructure has actually been moved out of the Nason Creek floodplain. Typically, projects like this try to work around infrastructure — not move it — in order to restore critical habitat. We were able to secure the funds for this project and Chelan County PUD was a willing partner,” explains Hadersberger.
The restoration project’s primary goal is to reconnect historic habitats. This will improve and increase salmon habitat, as well as the abundance and productivity of ESA-listed Upper Columbia River spring Chinook salmon and steelhead. The Upper Columbia Region Biological Strategy and Recovery Plan have identified Nason Creek as the top priority for habitat restoration in the Wenatchee sub-basin.
About the magnitude of the Nason Creek project, Hadersberger said, “It is really something to see a project that took 8 to 10 years of planning, a project that we worked on for so long and with a lot of stakeholder cooperation. We are already seeing changes in channel morphology (changes in river channel shape and direction over time).”
During the field trip, the project will be explored while Hadersberger recounts the story behind it all. This visit may coincide with fish spawning in the new channel (as they did last fall) and the appearance of redds (fish egg nests). Join us to watch and learn! For a video about the Nason Creek Floodplain Reconnection Project, visit https://youtu.be/-Pdt54ay6NA.
Meet by 9 a.m. at the Wenatchee River Institute campus, 347 Division St. in Leavenworth, to travel via WRI Otter Van and carpool.
The cost is $25 for WRI members, $30 non-members. Space is limited to 24. Please direct questions to Rachel Bishop, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org or call 548-0181, Ext. 5.
Tricia Cook is the administration and communications manager for the Wenatchee River Institute.