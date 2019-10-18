WENATCHEE — Wenatchee School District’s award-winning Mariachi Huenachi, under the direction of Ramon Rivera and Eduardo Cortes, will travel to Fairbanks, Alaska, later this month to perform in the Encanto Northern Lights Concert.
The performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Davis Concert Hall. Mariachi Huenachi will be opening the show for tenor José Iñiguez, founder of Encanto Arts.
Eight senior members of Mariachi Huenachi have applied for admission to the University of Alaska. If admitted, these seniors will be recognized during the concert Mariachi Director Ramon Rivera said.
“It’s these types of collaborations between institutions, artists and nonprofit arts organizations that can have a far-reaching impact on the future of our youth,” Iñiguez said.
During its week-long tour, Mariachi Huenachi will give community performances and visit the University of Alaska, Museum of the North and the College of Natural Science and Mathematics.
As featured on FOX, ABC Network, Despierta America, and the CBS Evening News, the Golden Apple Award-winning Mariachi Huenachi Program has been nationally recognized as being the fastest-growing mariachi music program outside of Mexico, with more than 300 participating students ages 9-18.
Diana Haglund is the Wenatchee School District’s communications director.