Soap Lake’s Masquers Theater is proud to present its winter show “You Can’t Take It With You,” written by George F. Kaufman and Moss Hart.
This heartwarming comedy will premiere on Feb. 14 and run for three weekends thru March 1.
This fun and touching farce has everything you could ask for in a romantic comedy. The witty script stands the test of time with its physical, vaudevillian rhythm.
The play centers on a large family of eccentric characters. The head of the family, Grandpa Vanderhof (Bob Jasmin) quit his job 35 years ago simply because he wasn’t having any fun. Grandpa sets the tone for this free-thinking and fun-loving family. Their unconventional world is shaken up when daughter Alice (Cecily Hendricks) brings home her boss’s son. Tony (Lui Navarro) is a straight-laced businessman and Alice struggles to understand how he will fit in.
This will be Carrie Rutherford’s second time directing at Masquers Theater.
“I was drawn to this play because of the message and the heartwarming feeling it conveys,” she said. “At its basic level, this play looks at American values, work ethics, money, achievement, and status, and how that influences an individual’s true purpose and happiness.”
“You Can’t Take It With You” has a large cast that includes, in addition to those mentioned, Jessica Hogge, Greg Becker, Emma Russell, Andrew Covarrubias, Jesse Huntwork, Mark Beyer, Leanna McNamara, Cecilia Monda, Nick Mahaney, Cynthia Beyer, Rosalee Chamberlain and Mistya Zaleski who is also the assistant director.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $16, $12 for seniors, and can be purchased at masquers.com or by calling 246-2611. The theater is located at 322 Main Ave. E., Soap Lake.
Darryl Pheasant is a member of the Masquers Theater board of directors. The Soap Lake theater group, founded in 1979, produces five shows a year. For details, go to masquers.com.