With the Washington Native Plant Society poised to designate April 2020 Native Plant Appreciation Month and early spring native wildflowers appearing on the hillsides, my thoughts have turned to gardening with native plants.
In 2010, the WSU Chelan/Douglas County Master Gardeners planted the first of several themed educational gardens in the Community Education Garden at the northwest corner of Western and Springwater avenues in Wenatchee. Now named the Natives ‘N More Garden, it contains a mixture of native and non-native plants that can be grown in our North Central Washington climate. Now seems like a good time to highlight some of the native plants you can see growing there.
One of my favorites —and the one that brightens our hillsides with their bright yellow foliage in spring and early summer —is Balsamorhiza sagittata, commonly known as arrowleaf balsamroot.
This plant of the sunflower family thrives in our cold, dry climate. It has long, fuzzy arrow-shaped leaves. Its “flower” is actually made up of numerous tiny florets, like other types of sunflowers. Plant it in your garden to attract native pollinators and add bright color to your landscape.
If you’re looking for a native flowering shrub, serviceberry (Amelanchier alnifolia) would make a beautiful addition, particularly in early spring, when its fragrant white flowers are in bloom, and in fall, when the leaves turn a red to yellow color.
Its mid-summer, red-purple fruits are a favorite of birds and other wildlife. It attracts pollinators such as hummingbirds, bees and butterflies. This medium-sized deciduous flowering shrub generally reaches 12 feet to 15 feet tall. Plant it in a sunny spot with moist, well-drained soils.
Penstemon plants do well in home gardens. These showy perennials, also known as beardtongue, are among the plants recommended by the Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board as non-invasive alternatives to common invasive plants and noxious weeds. The tubular flowers of penstemon plant species grow on spikes that rise out of low green mats from May to July.
Drought tolerant, they can tolerate many types of soil, but do best in well-drained soil in partial shade to full sun. They also do well in rocky areas. Penstemons attract native pollinators such as butterflies, hummingbirds and bees. The Natives ‘N More Garden has a few different penstemon species.
My favorite groundcover is kinnikinnick (Arcostaphylos uva-ursi). About 1 inch to 6 inches high, this native evergreen plant is relatively slow growing. Purple/pink flowers bloom from early spring to early summer. Its summer and fall red berries add color to the ground. Like most native plants, kinnikinnick attracts birds, butterflies and bees to your garden. It does well in sun to partial shade on drier, well-drained soils.
The Community Education Garden, including the Natives ‘N More Garden, is open to the public all year round so you can observe these plants in all four seasons. To distinguish native plants from others in the Community Education Garden, look for the brown plant signs.
