Remember at this time last year when I wrote about the advantages of growing a clover or a micro-clover lawn? The article elicited lots of questions and comments from Wenatchee World readers.
There are many things to like about clover or micro-clover lawns (see accompanying sidebar). In fact, it seems almost too good to be true. Well, there are a few drawbacks.
You cannot use a clover lawn as a football field. It doesn’t tolerate a great deal of foot traffic, and there will be pollinators buzzing in the lawn, so no bare feet. If you have large dogs that run and dig, clover will not be a happy choice.
WSU Master Gardener Al Smith was convinced of the advantages of clover lawns. He shared with me his experience establishing a micro clover mix lawn at his home. He did some research and talked to WSU urban horticulturist Paula Dinius, who had successfully grown clover test plots. Then he converted his front lawn. In early April, he thatched the existing lawn three times and broadcast a grass, micro-clover and yarrow mix and covered it lightly with soil. He did not fertilize. The tall fescue grass seed germinated in 10 days, the yarrow a week later — and within a month the clover germinated.
Al admits that establishing this type of lawn takes some tolerance and patience because at first the clover was very sparse. This “lawn” did not come in as fast as a seeded turf grass lawn does. The yarrow dominated at first. After three months, the “lawn” was a strong mix of clover and yarrow. If he was going to do it again, he would have sprayed the entire lawn with glyphosate to kill all the grass before he planted the new seed to start with a clean slate. It stayed fairly green all winter.
Many people asked about seed sources last year since none of the local garden centers sold micro clover seed or seed mix. Seed comes in pure clover or mixtures of other low growing, ground covering plants. Al ordered his from PT Lawn Seed. You can find the variety he chose at this link: wwrld.us/2UR2pRn.
Also, select “ microclover” when you look on the internet for these companies: West Coast Seed, Outside Pride or Nichols Garden Nursery. You'll find there is a wide variety of clover, micro-clover and mixed lawn seed available.
There are 50 million acres of turf grass in the United States. It is the largest irrigated “crop” in the country. This popular grass monoculture requires vast amounts of care. It must be fertilized three times a year. Pre-emergent herbicides are suggested to prevent the growth of broadleaf plants. An inch a week of water is necessary in the spring and late summer; 2 inches a week during the heat of summer — and it must be mown every week.
With worldwide concerns about potable water, and our regional concerns about aquifers and water tables, perhaps alternatives to monoculture turf grass is something to consider.
If you are like the majority of turf lawn owners who only spend time on their lawns to either mow or move a sprinkler, clover could be a great choice. It provides the serene green we want to surround our homes with. What more could you ask for?
