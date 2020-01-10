WENATCHEE — Experience the many local cultural and heritage groups that make up the tapestry of our community at the annual Martin Luther King Multicultural Fest Jan. 18 at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.
The free event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, is a celebration of the rich diversity of our region, featuring booth displays of art, food, crafts, clothes, pictures and more.
The city of Wenatchee’s Annual Civil Rights and Social Justice Awards also will be presented during the festival.
Kids will learn and connect with the cultural traditions through arts and crafts. Each child will receive a passport with their picture and travel to each cultural booth where they can receive a sticker in their passports. Some of the cultures represented will include Norwegian, Ethiopian, Irish, the Wenatchi/P’squosa, Guatemalan and Mexican.
Throughout the day, the stage will come alive with live performances and demonstrations.
A new exhibit, the Hartsfield Family Quilt Collection, will be on display in the museum’s main gallery. Passed down through several generations to Jim Tharpe of Seattle, the collection represents one family’s craft practice from the time of slavery through the mid-20th century. The earliest quilt dates back to Tennessee in the 1850s.
An exhibit commemorating the work of Martin Luther King Jr. will be on display in the rotating gallery upstairs.
The festival is sponsored by Amerigroup, Chelan County PUD and iFIBER Communications. For information, call the museum at 888-6240 or visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.
Ashley Sinner is the outreach and public relations coordinator for the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, a nonprofit organization that operates with the support of the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.