CHELAN — North Central Regional Library is hosting community resource specialists from WorkSource, SkillSource, Wenatchee Valley College and OIC of Washington for office hours at the Chelan Public Library once a month this fall.
“Building partnerships to strengthen communities is part of our core mission as a public library,” said Amanda Brack, NCRL’s adult services manager. “There are so many wonderful resources offered by community organizations based in Wenatchee who provide services to the broader region of North Central Washington. NCRL is excited to play a role in making these resources more accessible across NCW through our branch library locations.”
Community resource specialists will be at the Chelan Public Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. During these hours, they will provide help to job seekers. The resources and services will include resume review as well as assistance searching and applying for jobs. Specialists can also help individuals determine whether they qualify for additional support in pursuing education, training, and employment.
Walk-ins are welcome and no appointments are needed.
Assistance will be available in English and Spanish.
“Our workforce development partners are excited to come together to serve individuals seeking employment and training at the Chelan Public Library. Even in Wenatchee, community resources are not located in the same building, so we are eager to work together under one roof to serve the community,” said Craig Carroll, WorkSource Wenatchee Valley’s administrator. “We encourage people interested in employment, education, and/or training to stop in and see us.”
On Oct. 21, the Department of Social and Health Services will also be present with its Mobile Community Services Office parked outside the library, staffed by experienced program specialists who are able to determine financial eligibility for cash and food assistance programs.
“While the partners are piloting this program in the fall of 2019, we are hopeful to continue and potentially expand the program in 2020 to involve more community partners and more NCRL library locations,” the NCRL's Brack said.
“Our multiple organizations are eager to better serve the community by coming together in one location as a single access point for the community. We cannot thank NCRL and the Chelan Library staff enough for this opportunity to reach and serve the Chelan community,” added Ashley Olson, WorkSource Wenatchee Valley’s strategic programs coordinator.
Michelle McNiel is the communications manager for the North Central Regional Library.