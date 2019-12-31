From backpacks to books, museum passes to movies, our library patrons checked out more than 1.6 million items in 2019.
You loved memories, literary fiction, superheroes, and bestselling authors. You also loved free access to Ohme Gardens in Wenatchee!
Not surprisingly, our top circulating book of the year was Educated by Tara Westover, who was also our NCRL Reads spring author. We brought her to North Central Washington, where she gave a talk at Wenatchee High School to more than 1,000 people and a second talk at the Omak Performing Arts Center.
If you haven't read, listened to or watched any of these top-circulating items from our libraries yet, we hope you'll add some of them to your 2020 wish list:
Top Circulating Books (All)
1. Educated by Tara Westover
2. The Reckoning by John Grisham
3. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah
4. Past Tense by Lee Child
5. Dog Man by Dav Pilkey
6. Liar Liar by James Patterson
7. Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver
8. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci
9. Becoming by Michelle Obama
10. Far From the Tree by Robin Benway
Top Fiction
1. The Reckoning by John Grisham
2. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah
3. Past Tense by Lee Child
Top Nonfiction
1. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis
2. How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan
3. The Library Book by Susan Orlean
Top Biographies
1. Educated by Tara Westover
2. Becoming by Michelle Obama
3. Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance
Top Young Adult
1. Far From the Tree by Robin Benway
2. The Hate You Give by Angie Thomas
3. Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi
Top Juvenile
1. Dog Man by Dav Pilkey
2. Dog Man and Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey
3. Dog Man Unleashed by Dav Pilkey
Top Easy Reader
1. Pete the Cat and the Cool Cat Boogie by Kimberly and James Dean
2. Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin
3. Pete the Cat by Eric Litwin
Top Circulating Book Club Reads
1. A Long Walk to Water by Linda Sue Park
2. Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver
3. The Witches by Roald Dahl
Top Circulating DVDS
1. Ant-Man and the Wasp
2. A Wrinkle in Time
3. Avengers: Infinity War
Top Circulating Music CDs
1. Road Between, Lucy Hale
2. Moana, Mark Mancina
3. Bohemian Rhapsody (The Original Soundtrack)
2019 By the Numbers
- eBook checkouts: 123,484
- eAudiobook checkouts: 91,748
- Mobile Hotspots: 154 checkouts
- Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center passes: 89 checkouts
- Ohme Gardens passes: 123 checkouts
- Nature backpacks: 148 checkouts
- Snowshoes (available since Dec. 1): 13 checkouts
Michelle McNeil is communications manager for North Central Regional Library, which operates 30 community libraries in five counties, as well as mail order and bookmobile services.