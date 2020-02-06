Okanogan Highlands Alliance invites you to join us at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Tonasket Community Cultural Center to learn about the fascinating lives of local, eastern Washington stink bugs and the plants that host them.
Jim Hepler comes to us from the Beers Laboratory at Washington State University’s Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center. He brings charisma, enthusiasm and a unique perspective on natural history, sharing his knowledge about the life history of eastern Washington’s native stink bugs. Hepler’s enthusiasm is sparked by these unique creatures.
“Stink bugs are not often considered when one thinks about animal life in the desert, but they are present in surprising diversity and abundance,” he said. “I will take you through the natural history of these fascinating insects, including their host plant associations and seasonal behavior, and the menagerie of predators, parasites, and parasitoids that depend on them.”
Hepler will share information and stories about his current research and, if you don’t love stink bugs now, by the end of the night you will at least have an increased respect for their place in our ecosystems.
Highland Wonders presentations feature the natural history of the Okanogan Highlands and surrounding areas. OHA provides these presentations on the first Friday of the month from November through April. These presentations are free to the public (donations are welcome), and clock hours are available for educators. The events take place at the Tonasket Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave. Dinner is available before the presentations, with proceeds benefiting the CCC.
OHA is a nonprofit organization that works to educate the public on watershed issues. OHA’s Education Program is designed to build the community’s capacity for environmental stewardship by increasing understanding of local natural history through a variety of free public learning opportunities. Past event videos are available on YouTube on the channel, “OHA’s Highland
Wonders,” and on OHA’s website. For more info, visit: okanoganhighlands.org/education/highland-wonders.
Jennifer Weddle is co-director of the Okanogan Highlands Alliance. She can be reached at 429-4399 or jen@okanoganhighlands.org.