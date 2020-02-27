There will be a screening of the film “Older Than the Crown” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the Omak Mirage Theatre.
The screening is presented by the Associated Students of Wenatchee Valley College Omak Red Road Association. Admission is one, unexpired non-perishable food item for the local food bank.
Prior to the film, there will be a panel featuring Colville tribal member Rick Desautel, historian Richard Hart and film director Derrick LaMere, with time for a question-and-answer session afterward.
The 30-minute film follows the trial of Sinixt tribal member and retired Fish and Wildlife Officer Rick Desautel, who was charged in 2010 with hunting as a non-resident and without a license in Canada, which he did not need per tribal law. Rick harvested an elk on the ancestral land of the Sinixt people near Vallican, British Columbia.
To the Sinixt, hunting on their ancestral land is a right gifted to them by Creator, but the practice was made illegal in 1897.
In 1956, to pave the way for hydroelectric development, the Canadian government declared the Sinixt people extinct in Canada, despite a large number of the Sinixt living on the Colville Indian Reservation. The Desautel hunting case has allowed the Sinixt people to bring attention to their history of treatment by the Canadian government.
“This documentary is a tribute to the strength and resilience of generations of our people who struggled against overwhelming colonial forces and fought for our very survival,” said Rodney Cawston, chairman of the Colville Confederated Tribes. “Having at least part of our story finally told is very gratifying. For well over 150 years, the Sinixt have sacrificed and lost so much. Rick Desautel honors all of our ancestors and this film is for them.”
LaMere, Shelly Boyd and Meghan Francis are producers of “Older Than the Crown.” The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation is the executive producer.
Holly Thorpe is a writer and editor for the community relations department at Wenatchee Valley College.