Last year three of my friends got electric vehicles. Are EVs — as they are known — finally having their moment?
The answer, at least here in the Wenatchee Valley, seems to be yes. Growing awareness of climate change, access to cheap, sustainable energy, bigger batteries and saving money are all factors.
Transportation is the largest source of climate pollution in the United States, according to the EPA. Dr. Joan Qazi of Wenatchee Valley College loves the fact that her EV “doesn’t release any greenhouse gases when I drive it.”
According to EarthJustice.org, “Electric vehicles make up for their higher manufacturing emissions within, at most, 18 months of driving — and continue to outperform gasoline cars until the end of their lives.”
NCW is “one of the best places in the United States to own and operate an EV,” said Rick Edwards of East Wenatchee, because they use “100% renewable energy, hydropower, from the least impactive dam on the Columbia.” A study by experts at the Union of Concerned Scientists revealed that “Running electric or hybrid cars on the grid in any state has lower greenhouse gas emissions than gasoline-powered cars.”
Mike Johnson at Town Nissan in East Wenatchee said, “The main feature that customers always seem to look for is range, which is predicated on battery size.”
The Nissan Leaf has a 150-mile range, while the Tesla Model S can go more than 300 miles on a charge. There are about a dozen charging stations in the Wenatchee area, many of them free. Plug-In NCW helped install and supports free charging at five Chelan County PUD stations around Wenatchee, according to member David Morgan. Dan’s Food Market in Leavenworth hosts a whopping 16 Tesla Superchargers.
EV drivers need to do some planning for trips outside their vehicle’s range limit. Sue Kane of East Wenatchee experienced “range anxiety” the first time she drove to Spokane in her new EV. “I made it easily to Ritzville for recharging. That’s when I started figuring out that I needed to download different apps to be able to use to recharge.”
Many buyers choose EVs to save money, said Mike Johnson.
“A typical Nissan EV, if it is charged at home, is around $100 per year if driven 12,000 miles,” he said. “The use of commercial chargers will drive that cost up, but it’s still far less than the fuel costs of a typical small sedan.”
David Morgan says his energy cost over five years has been “one penny per mile.” Maintenance costs are also drastically lower. “EVs really don’t “wear out” like gas cars because they have few moving parts and no heat that degrades components,” he said.
Should you buy or lease? A lease allows you to upgrade every three years, likely increasing the range of the vehicle with newer technology. Buying can come with tax breaks or other incentives. PlugInNCW.com has a link to help you determine what incentives are currently available.
Betsy Dudash is a landscape horticulturist and designer. She is the board treasurer of Sustainable Wenatchee, a nonprofit that promotes a culture of environmental stewardship and social sustainability in the Wenatchee Valley.