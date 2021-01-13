The Community Foundation of NCW is pleased to announce that $561,189 has been raised to benefit 60 nonprofit organizations across the region through Give NCW.
Give NCW is an annual online fundraising campaign hosted by the Community Foundation that begins Thanksgiving Day through Dec. 31. Typically, the campaign is reserved for nonprofits that have received a Regional Impact Grant from the foundation; however this year, the foundation retooled its grant-making programs to meet the needs of organizations struggling during the pandemic.
Nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties who had received a grant from the foundation any time in the past were invited to participate (excluding the Methow Valley, as that area raises funds through Give Methow).
The foundation provided $90,000 in giving incentives to encourage community support, including a $50,000 match to “Give to All” donations that were spread equally among all participants, resulting in an added $1,700 per organization.
“This has been a tough year for our nonprofit partners who either faced an increase in providing basic needs and social services or shutting their doors when gatherings were impacted” said Beth Stipe, executive director. “We took a ‘ya’ll come’ approach with Give NCW this year in an effort to support as many nonprofits as possible. We feel this year’s campaign was a great success, providing much needed funding for our nonprofit community. We are so grateful and humbled by the generosity of our region!”
To learn more, visit cfncw.org/givencw.
Give NCW results
Alatheia Riding Center: $9,774
CAFE: The Community for the Advancement of Family Education: $19,489
Camp Fire NCW: $9,965
Cancer Care of NCW: $9,864
Cascade Fisheries: $7,844
Cascade Medical Foundation: $3,179
Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village: $6,554
Chelan Douglas CASA: $30,534
Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services: $11,169
Chelan Valley Hope: $8,694
Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council: $6,634
Children's Home Society of Washington: $22,364
Community Cultural Center of Tonasket: $2,859
Garden Terrace Senior Living: $3,709
Greater Leavenworth Museum: $3,584
Green Okanogan: $4,959
Habitat for Humanity - Greater Wenatchee: $5,094
Hand in Hand Immigration Services: $20,974
Heritage Heights: $4,284
Hope Care Clinic: $12,179
Icicle Creek Center for the Arts: $4,890
Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center: $10,105
IRIS: $2,854
Leavenworth Summer Theater: $4,254
Mobile Meals of Wenatchee: $12,654
Northwest Immigrant Rights Project: $28,189
Numerica Performing Arts Center: $8,694
Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare: $2,304
Okanogan County Child Development Association: $3,059
Okanogan County Long Term Recovery Group: $3,234
Okanogan County Search and Rescue Association: $2,234
Okanogan Land Trust: $2,599
Okanogan Regional Humane: $3,134
Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus: $2,754
Pateros Brewster Community Resource Center: $3,754
Plain Valley Ski Trails: $2,629
PowerHouse Ministries: $5,549
Pybus Market Charitable Foundation: $10,189
SAGE (Safety, Advocacy, Growth Empowerment): $22,304
Serve Wenatchee Valley: $26,159
Small Miracles: $11,159
Stage Kids WA: $7,214
Sustainable Wenatchee: $5,444
TEAMS Learning Center: $5,304
The Brave Warrior Project: $4,619
Thrive Chelan Valley: $2,659
TREAD (Trails Recreation Education Advocacy and Development): $6,139
Upper Valley Connection: $4,094
Upper Valley MEND: $32,534
Velocity Swimming: $2,144
Wellness Place: $11,594
Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society: $2,474
Wenatchee River Institute: $9,684
Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center: $4,864
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society: $19,352
Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center: $6,209
Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center: $6,484
Wenatchee Valley YMCA: $14,502
Wenatchee Youth Circus: $2,574
Women's Resource Center of NCW: $36,904