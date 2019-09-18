LEAVENWORTH — River Ramble, an exploration of Native American culture and tradition, invites all ages to join in on games, skills and traditional dancing and drumming Saturday at its new location in Leavenworth at this year’s Wenatchee River Salmon Festival encampment.
The program, part of all the free fun at the Salmon Festival, is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Leavenworth National Salmon Hatchery. (See Check It Out item)
River Ramble is the largest and most diverse gathering of Native American fine artists, performing artists and cultural presenters in the history of the Wenatchee Valley, said Debbie Gallaher, Chelan PUD Visitor Services manager.
“From sacred songs to lithic technology, to traditional basket weaving and handed-down stories, River Ramble is a fabulous full-day celebration of the vibrant Native American traditions of the Inland Northwest and beyond,” she said.
The signature icon of River Ramble is the Plateau Tribal “Long Tent,” a remarkable example of Native American architecture. It includes more than 125 tipi poles and eight full-size tipi canvases that come together in a 65 feet long, 18 feet high and 25 feet wide structure.
This year, construction of the Long Tent will be performed by the Takala family of Goldendale and the Amerman family of Stites, Idaho.
The traditional beat of the Strongheart Drum Group is considered the soul and “heart beat” of River Ramble. Core members are the Allen family, residents of the Yakama and Nez Perce reservations. They will be featured at the special events tent during the exhibition of tribal dancing and will talk about and demonstrate traditional drumming and singing techniques.
River Ramble honors the land and Plateau Indian Peoples legacy in North Central Washington state. The timing of this event appropriately occurs in the fall season when salmon migrate upriver and non-human terrestrial life is preparing for three months of cold and dormant winter. River Ramble complements this special time of year by bringing together a selection of the best drummers, dancers and artisans of the Columbia River Plateau for live performances and real-time dialogue, Gallaher said.
Organizers and performers hope the songs, dances, crafts, and stories will enrich and inspire. Details can be found at wwrld.us/RiverRamble.
Kimberlee Craig is a public information officer for the Chelan County PUD.