WENATCHEE — The fall Science in Our Valley seminar series begins Sept. 25 with a close-up look at the research of local Department of Fish and Wildlife scientist Dr. McClain Johnson.
This fall lineup is a great opportunity for the community to learn about the incredible research happening in our region from eight local science professionals including five talented women in science.
The Wednesday seminars are are open to the public and run from 4 to 5 p.m. at either the WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center or the Confluence Technology Center. The content is intended for a science-based audience.
K-12 educators are also encouraged to attend the seminars to learn about local career connections and research efforts that they can bring back to their students. Clock hours are available for the series.
Speakers and Topics for the Science in our Valley fall seminar series:
Sept 25: Dr. McClain Johnson, “Code Redd: Estimating Summer Chinook Salmon Spawners in the Wenatchee River,” 4 to 5 p.m., WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center
Oct 2: Dr. Vincent P Jones of WSU, “Using Decision Support tools to understand the past, improve the present, and anticipate the future of tree fruit IPM,” 4 to 5 p.m., Confluence Technology Center
Oct. 9: Deborah Wells of CWU, “Protecting Our Critical Infrastructure (Cyber Security),” 4 to 5 p.m., WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center
October 16: Raquel Gomez of WSU, “Modifying Tree Transpiration and Nutrient Mobility” 4 to 5 p.m., WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center
October 23: Nadia Valverdi, of WSU, “Abiotic Stress Physiology in Apple Trees,” 4 to 5 p.m., WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center
October 30: Dr. Yanmin Zhu, of USDA – Agricultural Research Station, “Dissecting the molecular defense responses in apple roots towards infection from soilborne pathogens.” 4 to 5 p.m., WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center
Nov. 6: Dr. Carolina Torres, Endowed Chair, WSU, will speak about her work in Post-Harvest Systems, 4 to 5 p.m., WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center
Nov 13: Dr. Virginia Emery of Beta Hatch, “Innovation in Agriculture: Animal feed from Bugs, from Forklift to Farm,” 4 to 5 p.m., WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center.
Sue Kane is co-director of the Apple STEM Network.