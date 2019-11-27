It’s getting to be that season! It’s that beautiful time when people start giving each other presents. Sometimes useful things and sometimes things you’d never expect or need.
And there is a whole lot of money exchanging hands, much of it without much thought about the after effects or side effects. The money spent on ads to get us to buy things we may or may not want or need in this country is staggering. This season can lead to crushing debt, more clutter stashed into mini storage units, anxiety, depression, and more. Merry Christmas?
So I decided to go looking into how some other countries might think about giving and getting, and toss some of these wise proverbs your way. I encourage you to take a short break from your shopping and give these notes some thoughts:
“He who gifts to me, teaches me to give.” — Danish proverb
“If everyone gives one thread, the poor man will have a shirt.” — Russian proverb
“It’s the deed that matters, not the fame.” — German proverb
“Those who know when they have enough are rich.” — Chinese proverb
“The way in which something is given is worth more than the gift itself.” — French proverb
“God takes notice of clean hands, not full hands.” — Latin proverb
“Many take by the bushel and give by the spoon.” — German proverb
“The heart of the giver makes a gift dear and precious.” — Origin unknown
“Much wealth will not come if a little does not go.” — Chinese proverb
“God shares with the person that is generous.” — Irish proverb
“Our Creator, it would have been enough for you to love us …but again and again you shower us with grace upon grace.” — Ken’s prayer for the holidays
Kenneth E. Neher is executive director of the Garden Terrace senior living community, for whom he writes “Senior Moments.” These columns periodically appear in The Wenatchee World.