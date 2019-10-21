Somewhere around 1800, German author and poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe wrote “The Sorcerer's Apprentice.” It was also around that time he was quoted as saying, “One ought, everyday at least, to hear a little song, read a good poem, see a fine picture, and, if it were possible, to speak a few reasonable words.”
At the beginning of his quote he is speaking, I believe, about experiencing the arts and humanities. Everyday everyone should be singing or listening to good music. They should try to do some good reading that informs, challenges and broadens their thinking. They should appreciate paintings by the masters (no photos or movies in those days).
But then he adds, “ ... and, if it were possible, to speak a few reasonable words.” What is his 1800’s definition of a reasonable word? Today’s Webster’s dictionary lists it as rational and logical. The thesaurus lists similar words as conservative, logical, moderate, popular and sane.
So to me that means we should find chances to speak thoughtfully and have sane and logical conversations with the people we interact with every day.
I wonder what von Goethe would think of some of the conversations of elevated volume we hear at Garden Terrace from time to time. It’s almost as if the louder something is said, the more legitimate it is.
I’m not talking about speaking loud enough for the hearing impaired to hear. That’s a necessity. I’m talking about residents whose thinking has somehow been frozen in time, and nothing they hear, watch or read today can thaw and change their mind. And, that makes me wonder if they everyday, or ever, can speak a few reasonable words. Let’s hope so.
Here at Garden Terrace Senior Living we can help residents and visitors maximize their senior moments by providing music, reading and art for them to enjoy. But, we can’t put reasonable words in their mouths. If it’s possible at all, that’s up to them.
Kenneth E. Neher is executive director of the Garden Terrace senior living community, for whom he writes “Senior Moments.” These columns periodically appear in The Wenatchee World.