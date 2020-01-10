The holidays are behind us, the short cold days of winter are ahead. Our families have all gone home, decorations are put away. All that happiness is over for now.
Wait! Many of the Christmas decorations in our home aren’t put away yet. The strings of white lights woven into garlands still adorn the piano, fireplace and doorways. The angels still sit on the tiny shelf of stone on the chimney near the ceiling. Christmas cards still hang on strings across the north wall of the living room. The candles still burn every evening.
Christmas and its trappings make my wife happy. They make me happy, too. We are slow to pack them up. Some of our Christmas decor has even been incorporated into the house all year long now. In fact, sometimes we will purposely leave a random decoration somewhere in the house to surprise someone, or us, at a later date. That also makes us happy.
Our happiness makes each other happy. And, I know my wife tries, and is quite successful at, keeping her obstetrics patients happy when they’re tired or frustrated with attempts to breastfeed their new babies. I try to keep my staff at Garden Terrace happy, as well. In turn, that keeps many of our residents happy. So is it contagious?
Buddha once said: “Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.”
That says to me that sharing your happiness doesn’t cost you a thing and you can share it with everyone you meet without lessening your own happiness. That is a powerful force to be reckoned with. That may be the secret to getting us all through the winter alive and well. The more happy people the better, both at Garden Terrace Senior Living, and in the community around us.
So if you’ve figured out how to be a happy person all winter long, start sharing your secret — and your happiness — with everybody you can think of. Happy wife (and other people), happy life.
Ken Neher is executive director at Garden Terrace Senior Living in Wenatchee.