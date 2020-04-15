Sustainable Wenatchee

I grew up in a small town on Lake Erie, in Northeast Ohio. Our house was close enough to the lake that we could smell it —not always a good thing, especially during mass fish die-offs — and feel it. The lake breeze was usually enough to make air conditioning unnecessary.
Sounds idyllic, doesn’t it? But the cities along Lake Erie had been industrial powerhouses since the Civil War, and my hometown was sandwiched between Cleveland and Lorain. Both had thriving steel industries — and many other major polluters — during my childhood in the 1960s and '70s. It didn’t matter if we drove east into Cleveland or west into Lorain — the stench and the pollution were the same. The Cuyahoga River, which winds 100 or so miles through Ohio before emptying into Lake Erie, was a cesspool of human waste, industrial runoff and toxic chemicals, and had been that way for 100 years. Oil slicks on the river caught fire at least 10 times between 1868 and 1969.
That last fire was small but significant. For too long, industrial pollution had been accepted as the price we had to pay for “a booming economy” that provided lots of jobs. By 1968, the city of Cleveland was actively trying to clean up the Cuyahoga River with a voter-approved $100 million bond. After the 1969 fire, Mayor Carl Stokes and his brother, Congressman Louis Stokes, began to push for national environmental regulation, using the fire to sway public opinion.
In the summer of 1969, President Nixon created the Environmental Quality Council, then Congress passed the Environmental Policy Act of 1969.
Also in 1969, in California, U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson witnessed the devastation caused by a massive oil spill that covered 400 square miles and killed hundreds of birds. This was a time of Vietnam War protests and growing public awareness about the importance of protecting our environment. Inspired by young activists, Nelson came up with the idea for a “national teach-in on the environment,” teamed up with a conservative Republican, Congressman Pete McCloskey, and Earth Day was born. April 22, 1970, was chosen as the first Earth Day because it fell between spring break and final exam week for most colleges.
I was only 5 during that first Earth Day, so I don’t remember it. According to earthday.org, 20 million Americans demonstrated that day in support of a healthier environment. The environmental movement at that time enjoyed widespread, bipartisan support. In his 1970 State of the Union, President Richard Nixon stated, “Clean air, clean water, open spaces — these should once again be the birthright of every American. If we act now, they can be.”
That summer, Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency. The Clean Air Act was passed in 1970, the Clean Water Act in 1972 and the Endangered Species Act in 1973. The burning Cuyahoga River was in part responsible for the Clean Water Act and has been one of its success stories.
In 2018, Sustainable Wenatchee hosted its first Earth Day Fair. Last year’s event attracted almost 700 people to Pybus Public Market to learn about sustainability and celebrate our planet.
How should we observe the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, since we can’t do it together? Perhaps a solitary stroll along the river or on one of the open trails. Maybe we spend 15 minutes picking up litter in our neighborhood. Some of us might be inspired to write or call our representatives.
Whatever you do, remember those who fought to leave us a cleaner, more beautiful planet.
Betsy Dudash is a landscape horticulturist and designer. She is board treasurer for Sustainable Wenatchee, a nonprofit that promotes a culture of environmental stewardship and social sustainability.