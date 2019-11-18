The 2019 Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association delegation returned from their August trip to Japan with high praise for the completely enjoyable trip. While in Japan, the group of 15 adults and students, led by East Wenatchee Mayor Steve Lacy, toured Tokyo, spent a day at Nikko National Park, took the bullet train to Misawa, and enjoyed 5 days there with host families in our sister city.
Robin McManus commented that she and her husband Jerry loved the trip from beginning to end. For them, “Tokyo was terrific, and Misawa – WOW!” Things that the group did were fun, educational, interesting and just plain fascinating.
She noted that everyone enjoyed the fact that so many experiences were interactive. They didn’t just hear, see and read about things; they pulled gobo root, made sushi, participated in tea ceremonies, played instruments, wrote Japanese characters, and spoke basic Japanese. They visited historic Miss Veedol sites, and toured the U.S. Air Force Base located in Misawa. The key takeaway was “the graciousness, generosity and genuine caring of our Japanese hosts, especially the families in Misawa.”
Claudia and Bob Gordon shared that living with their host family in Misawa was the best experience. Before going, they made an effort to learn enough Japanese to communicate with their host family. “That made our time there so much more fun!”
Robin and Keith Huffaker reported that the trip was an exciting experience, especially because of time spent with their Misawa host family. They already want to volunteer to host students when Misawa visits the valley in October 2020.
Mayor Lacy summed up this year’s trip as “all went off without a hitch.” “Misawa is like a second home to us,” he added.
The Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Board is planning the next delegation trip to Japan for Aug. 14-23, 2020. Applications for the 2020 Japan trip are now available at wenatcheevalleymisawa.org. It is open to adults and students seventh grade and above. The 10-day trip cost this year was approximately $2,150. Check the website for more updated information.
David Kelts is president of the Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association.