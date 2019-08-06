Treat your taste buds to a wide selection of tasty, vine-ripened tomatoes at the ninth-annual Tomato Gala on Saturday, Aug. 17 at WSU Chelan/Douglas Master Gardener's Community Education Garden, on the northwest corner of Western and springwater Avenues in Wenatchee.
This free event from 10 a.m. to noon gives you an opportunity to try different tomatoes, whether you're a fan of heirlooms, hybrids, paste or cherry types. Or maybe you’re a fan of all of them!
You'll get to try little-known past winners such as Abe Lincoln, Pink Elephant and Orange Strawberry, as well as well-known favorites Sun Gold, Super Fantastic and Sweet Million.
Your vote on your top choices will be tabulated with all the ballots and winners in each group will be published in an issue of The Wenatchee World the week following the event. These winners will become part of the Master Gardeners' plant sale offering next April, if you want to buy a certain variety and grow your own.
Tomatoes are grown and donated by Chelan and Douglas County Master Gardeners, joined by John and Nancy Bromiley of Moses Lake. The Bromileys grow heirlooms from seeds they save. They’re planning on being at the event and are happy to share tips and advice on how they've successfully grown tomatoes the past 10 years. In addition to donating tomatoes for our event, they sell their produce to a Seattle-area restaurant and participate in Seattle's annual Heirloom Tomato Festival at Cedarbrook Lodge.
Along with tasting various tomatoes, you can purchase books, a great little serrated tomato slicer knife, decorative hand towels and handy gardening tools, all supporting the Chelan Master Gardener Foundation.
While you’re at Tomato Gala, bring your plant problems and questions to the on-sight diagnostics clinic table.
Thanks to our event sponsor, Rockscape Products of East Wenatchee.
For more information, phone WSU Extension at 667-6540 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursdays or Fridays before noon.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Mary Fran McClure is one of four columnists featured.