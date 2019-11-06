LEAVENWORTH — Icicle Creek Center for the Arts is screening the award-winning documentary, “Twisp: The Power of Community” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Snowy Owl Theater, 7409 Icicle Road.
The 40-minute film celebrates the qualities of rural America that help one tiny town to thrive. It also asks, “In a society that seems increasingly polarized and confrontational, how do some communities manage to get along?”
A panel discussion featuring representatives of organizations featured in the film will follow the screening.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students.
Several years in the making, “Twisp” explores the qualities that enable the town to thrive when so many others are dying or being swallowed up by development.
Producer and director Leslee Goodman was inspired to make the film by the cheerful resourcefulness of her neighbors and also “as an antidote to the increasingly confrontational and intolerant rhetoric” that has characterized public discourse in recent years.
“Our little town is as evenly divided between people with ‘red’ versus ‘blue’ affiliations as the rest of the country,” she says. “But we still work together to address our common problems and to celebrate the qualities we’re grateful to share, such as local beauty, local food and local talent. I hope that’s a message that will inspire the rest of the country, as well.”
Starting with a telling of the town’s Native/white reconciliation process, the film also shares:
- Twisp’s successful opposition to a controversial mega ski resort development; its development of a homegrown safety net — from a teen suicide prevention program to an affordable housing initiative
- Its recovery from back-to-back summers of devastating wildfires
- Its investment in art and local artists as an economic development strategy.
Since its completion in January 2019, the film has won “Official Selection” laurels from Docs Without Borders, Impact Docs, Utopia Film Festival, WRPN.tv’s Short, Tight, and Loose Global Film Competition and its International Women’s Film Festival, as well as several “Outstanding Excellence” and “Exceptional Merit” awards.
The film features original songs by Washington musicians Luc and the Lovingtons and Brittany Jean, as well as performances by Native hip-hop artist Supaman and Rita Coolidge’s trio, Walela.
Panelists participating in the discussion after the film include:
- Carlene Anders, Pateros mayor and executive director of the Okanogan County Long-Term Recovery Group, who will speak on pulling together to prepare for and recover from disaster.
- Methow Valley Citizens Council executive director Jasmine Minbashian, program director Lorah Super and Hannah Dewey, public lands coordinator, who will talk about organizing to resist unwanted development and advocate for policies that reflect shared community values.
Leslee Goodman produced and directed “Twisp: The Power of Community.” She owner of Alchemy on Demand PR and Communications. She can be reached at leslee@alchemyondemand.com.