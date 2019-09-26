In honor of “Breast Cancer Awareness” month, Wellness Place in Wenatchee is going all pink in October with many events to bring awareness and support the organization in its mission of providing free support to cancer patients and their families in North Central Washington.
Icicle Brewing’s “1 in 8 IPA” special beer release, Oct. 8, 5 p.m. to close
Join the Wellness Place at Icicle Brewing Co. in Leavenworth for the new release of its “1 in 8 Fresh Hop IPA” beer. Owner Pam Brulotte, along with her long-time friend Shelley Desmarais (owner of CLS Farms in Moxee), are both breast cancer survivors and have collaborated on this special brew, because 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer in their lifetime. A donation of $1 per pint of the “1 in 8 IPA” and 25% of that evening’s sales will go to the Wellness Place in Wenatchee and the Wellness House in Yakima, both non-profit organizations with a mission in supporting cancer patients and their families.
Pink in Pybus Day, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pybus Public Market will join in the awareness and go pink for the day! Stop by the Wellness Place table and get tickets to the Wenatchee Wild's “Pink in the Rink” home hockey game on Oct. 26 and limited-edition “Pink in the Rink” T-shirts and hoodies. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales and apparel go directly to the Wellness Place.
Paint the Rink Pink, Oct. 14, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Join in on this free special event and paint the ice pink with names and messages for those affected by cancer. The visual artwork will be frozen on the ice for the “Pink in the Rink” hockey game! Wellness Place staff and volunteers will be on hand, so you can get tickets for the big game and limited edition T-shirts and hoodies.
Pink in the Rink Wenatchee Wild Hockey Game, Oct. 26, 7:05 p.m.
The Wenatchee Wild hockey team in conjunction with Confluence Health present the annual “Pink in the Rink” event. Come cheer on the Wild and fill the stadium with pink! You can get limited-edition Wellness Place “Pink in the Rink” T-shirts or hoodies to show your support, as well as buy 50/50 raffle tickets and pink Chuck a Puck for chances at various prizes. Wild players will wear specially designed pink-themed jerseys, a select few of which will be live-auctioned off immediately following the game. Proceeds from the night’s events will go to the Wellness Place.
Wellness Place Gala Benefit, Nov. 1, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Rounding off the month of October, the Wellness Place invites you to an evening of celebration and empowerment as we raise funds (and spirits!) to continue our mission. The sixth annual fundraising Gala will be hosted at Pybus Public Market. Tickets are $60 per person and are available at wellnessplacewenatchee.org. After attending the Wellness Place Gala last year, Rufus Woods shared in aWenatchee World column - "The sense of contribution and purpose at that gala was truly something to behold."
Julie Lindholm is executive director of Wellness Place, a nonprofit organization in North Central Washington dedicated to nurturing community health and the well-being of our neighbors through connection, education, and inspiration.