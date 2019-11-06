INDIANAPOLIS — Students from Wenatchee High School traveled to Indianapolis last week to participate in the National FFA Horse Evaluation and Forestry Career Development Events. Both teams placed high in their respective competitions, which both spanned over the course of two days.
Both events were held in conjunction with the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.
Wenatchee FFA members Amber Cook, Keiren Cook, Tabitha Neville and Camryn Pike competed against 46 other state-winning teams in the Horse Evaluation CDE. Winners of the competition were announced last Friday at the annual awards banquet. The team from Wenatchee placed 12th overall with a Gold rating. Individually, Pike placed fourth out of 188 participants. Other Wenatchee members placings were Amber Cook, 45th, Keiren Cook, 85th, and Neville, 149th. The team was coached by Wenatchee High School agriculture instructor/FFA adviser Hannah Schneider.
The National FFA Horse Evaluation CDE tests students’ ability to select and evaluate horses. Event components include eight selection classes consisting of four halter classes and four performance classes. Students also give four sets of oral reasons with two sets coming from each evaluation class. Teams also work together to complete practical activities and a team presentation. Each team competed at local and state levels for the privilege of representing their state at the National FFA Convention & Expo.
In the Forestry Career Development Event, Wenatchee FFA members Marshall Bertomeu, Leo Gutzwiler, Brandi King and Heaven Sanchez competed against 37 other state-winning teams. Wenatchee placed 10th overall with a Gold rating. Of the 152 participants, all Wenatchee members placed in the top 60 individually with Sanchez placing 22nd, Gutzwiler 37th, Bertomeu 42nd and King 55th. The team was coached by Wenatchee High School agriculture instructor/FFA adviser Matt Asplund.
The National FFA Forestry CDE is a competitive event that test students’ skills and knowledge in the area of forest management. Event components included a general forest knowledge exam, tree identification, timber cruising, tree/forest disorders identification, a chainsaw practicum, forestry issues interview, and a team activity. Each team competed at local and state levels for the privilege of representing their state at the National FFA Convention & Expo.
Wenatchee High School teacher Matt Asplund is Wenatchee FFA adviser.