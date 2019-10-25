WENATCHEE — The annual Day of the Dead celebration will be held at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Entertainment includes live music and dance performances from Eastmont Mariachi and Pioneer Mariachi and Dancers, as well as folkloric dancing by Danzas Multiculturales Ballet Folklorico.
Children will be able to participate in hands-on traditional crafts like making paper flowers. There will also be a face-painting table. Food from South restaurant will be free.
Visitors are encouraged to bring photos or photocopies of their lost loved ones to display on a community altar.
Sponsors of the event are Amerigroup, NCW Hispanic Chamber, Wenatchee Rotary, South, Moss Adams and Alma’s. This event is supported by Columbia Valley Community Health employees.
There will be a drawing to win a free, one-year membership to the museum. The winner will receive, free general admission to the museum for a year, as well as free general admission to over 1,000 arts, cultural and science centers around the world.
Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos is a holiday celebrated throughout Latin America and around the world. The holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died. In Mexico, traditions associated with the holiday include creating altars or ofrendas decorated with sugar skulls, marigolds and the favorite foods and beverages of the departed. In Brazil, the holiday is known as Día de Finados and is marked by visits to cemeteries and churches.
Ashley Sinner is outreach/public relations coordinator for the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. Follow the museum on Facebook (@wenatcheemuseum).