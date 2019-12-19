WENATCHEE — WestSide High School has been chosen to pilot the award-winning mindfulness app Stop, Breathe & Think in classrooms starting in 2020. WestSide was selected out of 500 schools nationwide that applied to serve as 1 of 20 available pilot school locations.
Stop, Breathe & Think (SBT) is a mindfulness app for kids, teens and young adults. Through mindfulness games and activities, guided exercises, guided journaling and signature check-in support, the app supports anyone and everyone navigating life’s challenges. The purpose of SBT — a 2017 Webby’s People Voice Award winner for Best Health App — is to help kids, teens and young adults build the emotional strength to tackle life’s ups and downs.
According to Courtney Montpas, head of global partnerships at Stop, Breath & Think, WestSide was chosen because its diversity and commitment to social-emotional learning will provide valuable insights as the company refines its new classroom product. WestSide has been a leader among Wenatchee School District schools for the implementation of whole-student practices that focus on the social-emotional wellness of students.
“SBT will complement the work that we have done at WestSide to help our school concentrate on the whole student,” says WestSide High School Principal Kory Kalahar. “With our Trauma-Informed Practices, grit-and-resilience-centered coursework, and character development curriculum, SBT will put a teacher-led tool in our students' hands to help with regulation and balance throughout the day as they cope with life. As we continue to add to our students' emotional learning toolbox, we need to find ways to help in an on-demand fashion like SBT.”
SBT resources available to WestSide teachers are designed to support high school students through the rise and fall of emotions that are typical of a high school environment. Content is developed to nurture classroom connection, empathy and compassion, while decreasing high levels of stress and anxiety. As part of the pilot, teachers will have access to downloadable resources and training to support the implementation of SBT in their classrooms. The hope is that teachers will feel conﬁdent introducing their students to mindfulness and encouraging the practice both inside and outside of the classroom.
WestSide will have access to growth data based on student surveys as well as track changes in attendance, behavior and academics as a result of using the SBT tools. “If nothing else, we’ll know our students are growing in their emotional regulation, and it becomes a part of our daily conversations,” explained Kalahar. “We are very excited to roll this out.”
Stop, Breathe & Think has achieved large consumer appeal, with over 4.5 million organic downloads. It is available on iOS, Android and Alexa and online at stopbreathethink.com.
Diana Haglund is the communications director for the Wenatchee School District.