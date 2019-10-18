LEAVENWORTH — In the spirit of “Take care of your gear and it will take care of you!” Wenatchee River Institute (WRI) and Waste Loop are offering an Outdoor Gear Repair Café to connect people with broken and worn stuff with experienced, helpful people who like to fix stuff.
The repair session takes place Nov. 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at WRI’s Red Barn, 347 Division St. in Leavenworth.
Repairing instead of replacing prevents waste and saves resources — both the planet’s and your own. Repair Cafés make the work a fun, social event and helps cultivate a sense of community.
Learn new tips and tricks from local experts about the basics of repair for biking, climbing, hiking, and paddling gear. Our skilled helpers are problem solvers and have the tools, sewing machines and material that can help you find solutions to your repair needs.
Please bring your gear in need of repair as well as any tools or resources that can help others fix theirs. This event is free with beer and wine available for purchase. All proceeds go toward Wenatchee River Institute programs.
Direct any questions to Rachel Bishop, rbishop@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org, or call 548-0181, Ext. 5.
Tricia Cook is the administration and communications manager for the Wenatchee River Institute.