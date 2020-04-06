These six writers will share $1,200 in cash awards and are invited to read their entries at the next scheduled Four Minutes of Fame open mic event in Wenatchee. You can read the full text of their entries at writeontheriver.org.
This is the 13th year of the competition but its first time accepting submissions from Eastern Washington residents only. Entries were limited to fiction and nonfiction prose of 1,000 words or less, and dozens of regional writers submitted their very competitive best work.
NONFICTION
First place: “The Girl in the Bleachers” by Cynthia Eileen Hoff
Cynthia, a freelance writer for 35 years, began writing at a Silicon Valley public relations firm, then spent the bulk of her career in higher education, researching and writing campus materials and editing dissertations. She now writes for health care providers across the country. Freelancing in Wenatchee allows Cynthia to attend every sporting event her husband and now-grown children play and coach, cementing her role as the girl in the bleachers.
Second place: “On Being Young” by Gianna Marie Starble
Gianna, a newcomer to freelance writing, is creating a website featuring stories about women with a long history in the arts. She also journals and writes poetry and as a teenager won a prestigious national award for her play “Collectibles.” After living in the Wenatchee Valley for just over two years, she relocated this winter to California for her husband’s work. To learn about Gianna’s writing services and her upcoming project, reach her at giannamariestarble@gmail.com.
Third place: “Bleeding to Death” by John Gallanis
John began writing only three years ago, after he retired from practicing medicine for 40 years. With encouragement from his wife, he entered the competition and was pleasantly surprised to learn of his potential. He finds it stimulating to write and to read at Write On The River’s Four Minutes of Fame and at the Wenatchee Senior Center Writers Group. Working from his East Wenatchee home, John anticipates self-publishing a collection of his nonfiction stories.
FICTION
First place: “The Bellhop” by Micah Ray Pridmore
Micah currently lives in Pasco and is pursuing a degree for a career as licensed clinical social worker. He reads classic novels, murder mysteries, poetry and self-help psychology books. He loves writing fiction and is finishing up his first creative writing course at Columbia Basin College, where he also works as a writing tutor. Micah enjoys time with family and friends, playing his Ibanez guitar, learning Spanish, hiking Badger Mountain and playing pick-up soccer.
Second place: “Devil in the Ring” by Denali White
Denali White decided to become a writer when she was 9. She is fascinated by all forms of storytelling, including zines and roleplaying games. She left her Wenatchee hometown for six years to learn both fiber arts and book arts and has returned to do both, with the intent to stay. A Write On The River member since her first year of high school, she has long dreamed of a writing competition award.
Third place: “Richland Days” by Ann McCreary
Ann McCreary has enjoyed a long career in print journalism, writing for newspapers from California to Utah to New England. She settled in the Methow Valley 25 years ago and recently retired after many years of reporting for the Methow Valley News. She still contributes feature articles to the paper but says she no longer has a good excuse to avoid trying her hand at writing fiction, which she finds more challenging than reporting news.
Susan Lagsdin is event coordinator for Write On The River, a nonprofit group dedicated to nurturing and inspiring local writers of fiction, nonfiction and poetry.