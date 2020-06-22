WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) is celebrating National Foster a Pet Month by recognizing local foster hero Wrenna Davidson for stepping up and saving animal lives in the Wenatchee Valley.
Davidson is an inspiring animal advocate with a heart that knows no bounds and a passion for difficult-to-place cases. She takes pride in socializing scared, sometimes aggressive, adult cats and engages the community by educating about ringworm in cats. She also volunteers as a socializer for cats being treated in medical isolation for conditions like ringworm. If we could speak cat, it’s certain that all 73-plus fosters that entered Davidson’s home over the years would say she saved their life by not giving up on them, even in their darkest days.
“Fosters are integral partners to our organization,” said WVHS Executive Director, Dawn Davies. “They allow us to take in far more animals than the shelter building has space for and they care for some of the most fragile and dependent of our pet population, including newborn kittens. Simply put, without foster families in our community, WVHS’s success rate would not be nearly as high.”
WVHS is partnering with the Petco Foundation and Skechers’ charity footwear collection, BOBS from Skechers, to observe National Foster a Pet Month.
National Foster a Pet Month is part of the Petco Foundation’s Pledge to Save Pet Lives which encourages animal lovers to adopt, foster, volunteer and/or donate this summer with a goal of inspiring 1.5 million pledges to match the approximate number of pets unnecessarily euthanized in shelters each year in the U.S.
In addition to mobilizing the animal-loving public to help local animal welfare organizations save lives through the COVID-19 crisis, the Petco Foundation’s Pledge to Save Pet Lives included $1M in emergency product and cash donations to animal shelters.
To learn more about WVHS and how you can help, visit wenatcheehumane.org. For more on the Petco Foundation and to take the Pledge to Save Pet Lives, visit petcofoundation.org/pledge and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #SavePetLives.
Renee Parkins is the development officer for the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.