Scotch thistle. Do you have visions of the “Bonnie Banks o' Loch Lomond," or the enticements of peat-infused liquor, or is the name a dirty trick that the English are blaming their northern neighbors for a scurrilous invasive weed? Despite its name, it has nothing to do with the actual thistle, Cirsium vulgare, that is used as the emblem of Scotland.
Onopordum acanthium most likely came from the droughty Mediterranean areas. The mature plant is covered with stiff white hairs and is sometimes called cotton thistle.
Because it does have a lovely purple “flower,” the plant was brought to America as an ornamental — what is it about bringing pests into the U.S.? It has escaped and thrives in disturbed soil on range lands, near streams, in shrub steppe and on roadsides. Especially near creeks and streams, huge thickets of the plant restrict people or livestock from approaching the banks of the water.
The Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board has a web page, wwrld.us/scotchthistle, that contains details about Scotch thistle, including images.
Douglas County has made the control of this weed one of its priorities this year according to Ryan Lefler, natural resources specialist for the Foster Creek Conservation District. It is a Class B weed in Washington, which means that it will most likely not be totally eradicated, but its spread needs to be controlled. It is best controlled when you take advantage of its growth habits.
The thistle is usually a biennial, a plant that produces seed the second year of its growth and then dies. The first year, the plant grows flat to the ground and establishes a huge root system and then the second year grows to 10 feet tall and puts on the thistle “flower.” It can produce 8,400 seeds to 20,000 seeds per plant that can remain viable in the soil for up to 20 years. The plant only reproduces by seed. The seeds need light to germinate so that is why the plant is often seen on disturbed soils.
The rosettes can be as big as 1 feet across. They easily can be dug up at the rosette stage. Or, the time to control this plant with herbicides is when it is in the rosette stage. Because the leaves and stems of the mature plants are covered with dense white hairs, herbicide treatment is not very effective.
There are at least five types of thistle growing wild in Washington, including a native species. Be sure to identify this plant correctly before attempting to eradicate it. Other thistle can be annuals or perennials and must be dealt with in different manners.
