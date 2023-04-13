Dr. Katie Davis, the co-director of the University of Washington’s Digital Youth Lab, is doing some important work seeking to understand the ways in which technology tends to support or undermine child development.

Technology's Child cover

The cover of Technology's Child by Katie Davis

I had the chance to hear Davis talk about her most recent book, Technology’s Child, at a presentation at Town Hall Seattle recently. What she is learning can be applied by parents, educators, policymakers and technology companies to support age-appropriate development.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?