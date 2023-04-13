Dr. Katie Davis, the co-director of the University of Washington’s Digital Youth Lab, is doing some important work seeking to understand the ways in which technology tends to support or undermine child development.
I had the chance to hear Davis talk about her most recent book, Technology’s Child, at a presentation at Town Hall Seattle recently. What she is learning can be applied by parents, educators, policymakers and technology companies to support age-appropriate development.
Davis, who has a doctorate in human development and education from Harvard, has been studying technology’s effect on kids for two decades.
Her core finding is that technology supports healthy development when it is self-directed and community supported. In other words, programs or apps that give children autonomy and agency in their play support their development.
I think it’s fair to say that most apps, games and platforms are designed not with child development but with profit maximization in mind, even with many so-called educational programs.
She illustrated her findings by discussing two games her son enjoys. In Paw Patrol Rescue, the journey is determined by designers rather than the child and employs a system of rewards and prompts to keep a child engaged. She noticed that when her son plays it, he’s so captivated that he tunes out everything else around him. Because the game doesn’t support child development, she limits how much time he spends playing it.
The Peppa Pig’s Paint Box program, on the other hand, allows her son the flexibility to develop his own creations using tools provided by the designers. He’s using his imagination, developing a sense of mastery over the tools and controlling the experience and is able to explain what he’s doing during the game, Davis said. From a development perspective, the painting program is better because the “loose parts” provided by the game allows him to craft his experience.
“Children engage in play for its own sake, because it’s fun, and not to earn any sort of reward at the end,” Davis wrote in her book.
In most games, kids encounter design tools that don’t support development goals but instead are intended to keep them playing, including time pressure, rewards, obstacles and navigation constraints.
What supports development changes based on age? Early on, they need to learn to regulate their emotions while later on they are learning about who they are in relation to others — developing an understanding that others have different perspectives, negotiating questions of fairness, etc., according to Davis.
As kids approach their teens, individuation and autonomy are a couple of key developmental objectives, Davis noted. “They’re exploring and finding their identities and who they want to be. And importantly, for kids who are experiencing marginalized identities, they have an easier time finding community online,” she added.
While platforms like Tumblr create opportunities for kids at that stage of development to find community when it may be more challenging in real life, online experiences are mostly designed to keep individuals engaged in ways that detract from child development. “My research and research of others shows that too often, it’s very difficult for teens to feel like they’re in the driver’s seat of their social media experiences. And again, part of this reason comes down to design,” she added.
I suspect some folks will argue businesses should be concerned only with profits and not worry about the impact of what they produce. I disagree and believe we all need to do our best to support healthy child development. At the very least, we ought to create incentives for tech companies to create products that support child development.
If you have an interest in the well-being of our kids these days, Technology’s Child should be on your reading list.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or (509) 665-1162.
