DOODLES MAKE GIRLS' DAY | I have to give a shoutout to the men and women who check our receipts at the Costco exit. My girls always fight over who gets to hand the receipt over for it to be checked when we exit, they get so excited if the person draws them a smiley face on the back. Well today the 'exit guy' was called Tom and he went the extra mile for my girls to make them both smile. He took the time to draw each of them a picture on the back of our receipt, the look on my girls' faces were priceless. Thank you Tom for being so kind to my girls! It warmed my heart to see someone be so kind to my kids.
VOLUNTEERS TEACH NEURODIVERSE KIDS HOW TO SWIM | Eastmont Parks has welcomed a program called "The Swim Team Experience" and given our program pool time to work with children who have special needs. Children encourage one another to become better and stronger swimmers by participating in get-to-know-you activities, working out together and leaning competitive swimming skills together. These volunteers give our swimmers personal attention and make it easy to be comfortable with one another's differences.
