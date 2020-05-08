Dear Abby: My husband and I have been married more than 40 years, but we have lived separately in a house and guesthouse on jointly owned property for the last 10. We split bills and communicate only when necessary via text.
I am somewhat afraid of him and try to distance myself from him and his friends and family. He has been involved with multiple women and men throughout our marriage, but when I have tried to end our marriage, he has pushed me to remain.
He is currently openly involved with a woman he has “dated” for many years. Several acquaintances recently informed me that the two of them are sporting matching wedding bands. I don’t really care, but I don’t want any further humiliation. I feel like a sword is hanging over my head. What can I do?
— Arrangement in The East
Dear Arrangement: What you can do is contact an attorney. Tell the attorney exactly what you have told me — that you and your husband haven’t cohabited in a decade, that he and his longtime girlfriend are purporting to be married and wearing matching wedding bands, that you want a divorce, but you are afraid of his reaction. The lawyer can guide you from there. Please don’t wait.
Dear Abby: I am a woman who has had genital herpes since I was in my 20s. I’m single and in my 60s now. I have always disclosed that I have it and that I treat it daily with medication that suppresses the virus. I have never infected anyone — including my former husband and boyfriends. I do not have outbreaks.
I am often rejected by the men I disclose this to. It is demeaning and painful and makes me feel dirty, which I am not. I’m tired of it. Must I continue to disclose it? I know for sure that I am not passing it on. I haven’t given it to anyone in 40-plus years.
— Rejected in The South
Dear Rejected: Tempting as it may be to fudge the truth, I think you should continue to be honest about your status. If you lie and the person you are involved with finds your medication, the relationship will be over anyway.
I don’t know if you have considered this, but have you thought about dating men who also have herpes? A website that has been mentioned in my column before is H-date.com. If you meet someone there, you know you won’t be judged. It offers a free dating service through which thousands of men and women meet. Many very nice, eligible people — people just like you — have herpes and live full, happy lives.
Dear Abby: I love my parents. They are thoughtful, intelligent people who supported (even encouraged) me to attend a good school on the East Coast. I now live with my boyfriend in Connecticut, where my job is located. He’s 23; I am 22. We would like to start a family within the next five years, but I worry that our children will never see their grandparents on my side.
I grew up with both sets of grandparents nearby. They contributed so much to my personhood and upbringing that being without them would likely have been a detriment. The idea of my parents being strangers to my kids makes me sad and anxious.
I feel so guilty already that I want to be proactive in this. Barring the slim possibility of them moving here from Chicago, how can I help them be active grandparents when the time comes? How can I help my kids love and appreciate my parents as much as I loved my own grandma and grandpa, despite the distance?
— Longing in Connecticut
Dear Longing: You may be getting ahead of yourself. Slow down. Take things one step at a time. Get married and start planning your family.
Many geographically separated families stay in contact by using video chat, but it’s a poor substitute for actual human contact and shared interests. Because this bothers you to the degree that it does, discuss it with your parents. Not knowing the state of their finances or the degree of their freedom to travel, it’s hard to guess how involved they may be with your children. However, if you, your boyfriend and they put your heads together, I’m sure you can arrive at a solution.
Dear Readers: I want to wish a very Happy Mother’s Day to mothers everywhere — birth mothers, adoptive and foster mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren and dual-role dads. Orchids to all of you for the love you give not only today, but also each and every day.
— Love, Abby