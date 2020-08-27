Dear Abby: My wife and I have been together since we were 16, married for 25 years. Her parents took me in as a teenager, and her family has been my family ever since.
I’m the kind of person who loves everyone equally. I will bend over backward for someone in need and have done so for my wife’s family many times.
Over the last few years, my wife’s brother, nephew and niece have turned against me. They’ve called me controlling, hateful and racist. I am none of those. I am, though, a law enforcement officer and a Christian. My wife’s brother is a convicted felon, and her niece went to one of those anti-everything colleges.
This has created a rift in the family and caused my wife and me to feel hated and isolated, which has ruined family gatherings and holidays. What can I do to help them see me for who I am, instead of their biases based on my religion and occupation?
— Really Not Like That
Dear Really Not: There is nothing you can or should do to erase their biases. From your description, you have done enough good deeds for your in-laws to have shown them the kind of person you are.
You have mentioned only your brother-in-law the felon and his radicalized daughter. Where does the rest of the family stand on this? If they are joining in and allowing you to be isolated, quit trying to impress them. Instead, spend your time with people who like, understand and accept you for who you are and don’t look back. Your brother-in-law and his kids will come looking for you as soon as they need something else from you, but when they do, I sincerely hope you’ll resist the temptation to buy your way back in.
Dear Abby: I’m in high school. My boyfriend lives across the country in a different state. He is a teenager, too. I have asked people for advice about this before and mostly gotten the same answer. They say, “Wait ‘til you’re older,” or, “Your mom is just looking out for you.” I don’t believe it.
So I’m asking for advice on how to tell my mom that I’m in a long-distance relationship, and I would like to meet him in person. We met on a game about a year and a half ago. We have been dating for almost five months.
When I told my mom about him, she didn’t like him. She doesn’t even know him! How can I convince her that he’s a good person and she just has to get to know him so she’ll let me see him? I’m afraid to tell her because the idea makes me nervous. She refuses to understand that he is good to me, and he loves me and I love him. Although we’re only teenagers, we have talked about forever.
— Struggling in Pennsylvania
Dear Struggling: I hope you will take to heart what I am about to say because I am not patronizing you. Look at this from your mother’s perspective. This young man is someone she has never met in person and neither have you. Yes, you have been talking, but there is no guarantee that he is everything he has represented himself to be in those conversations.
It is a mother’s JOB to protect her child. There is truth to the statement that she is “just looking out for you.” I believe the feelings you have for this young man are valid, but I also feel that if he lived close by and your mother could meet him, things might be different.
For the time being, continue communicating with him and perhaps a more serious relationship will develop. However, consider this: What would you do if you finally found yourself in the same room with him and the chemistry wasn’t what you expected it would be? Time will tell if this is the real thing.