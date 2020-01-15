Dear Abby: When I was a junior in high school, I sustained a neck injury (at school) that damaged my spinal cord. I recovered mostly from that, but I have residual weakness in my right side and severe neck pain. I was able to work until, at 57, I had to go on disability. Because of that, my financial situation is difficult, increasingly so now that my wife will be retiring.
My parents didn’t sue the school, although clearly the school was responsible. I was too young and certainly in no shape to address the situation.
A lawyer approached my parents at the time, and my physician stated my injuries would limit my long-term work abilities and drastically affect my life. My parents were aware that I would have limited work years, thus affecting my financial situation. I feel anger toward them because of their inaction regarding my injury and not suing the school.
I see them once or twice a week, and I’m wondering if I should bring this up to them now. They’re in their mid-80s but are quite lively and take care of themselves. It consumes my thoughts each time I visit them, but I’ve said nothing. Do you think I should bring this up to them?
— Injured in Tennessee
Dear Injured: Yes, I do. You deserve to know why they were so apathetic in taking care of your welfare — and they should be made aware of the impact it has had on your life. It may be too late to sue the school for what happened to you, but at least you will have some answers.
Dear Abby: I am suffering from postpartum depression while trying to reconcile with my husband, “Derek.” He had several emotional affairs during my recent pregnancy, as well as after I gave birth.
His parents attacked me about the postpartum. I was hospitalized for a week because of it, but they said it was an act. Recently, his mom texted him saying he should use my mental illness as grounds to divorce me. I texted her, asking her to stop attacking me that way. She responded, calling me a devil, saying she’s always hated me. Now, she’s turning his entire family against me, spreading vicious lies. She even accused me of trying to sleep with my father-in-law, which Derek knows is ridiculous.
I have asked Derek to address the situation. I’m no longer comfortable around his parents or sending my children to be around them. I don’t want Derek to be in an awkward position, but it’s not fair for me to be attacked with malicious lies because of her jealousy — especially 12 years in. Please help.
— Disrespected in Illinois
Dear Disrespected: You may be suffering from postpartum, but your mother-in-law appears to have more problems than you do. I don’t envy you for being her target, or your husband for having to buffer you.
Consult a licensed mental health provider to figure out how to deal with her, if that’s possible. And Derek should waste no time letting the rest of the family know that none of what his mother is saying is true.
Dear Abby: I don’t smoke, but my mother and fiancée are chain smokers. This is particularly annoying when the three of us eat together because they always light up during the meal. For example, they’ll almost always have a cigarette after the salad, another before the dessert and then two or three cigarettes afterward. It ruins the meal for me.
I’m really disappointed in my fiancée, who seems to have forgotten her promise to quit smoking before our wedding day. Is there anything I can do about their smoking at the dinner table? And should I remind my fiancée about her promise to give up cigarettes and be a smoke-free bride?
— Annoyed in Alabama
Dear Annoyed: Your mother and your fiancée are nicotine addicts. That they cannot get through a meal without lighting at least three cigarettes is alarming. No rule of etiquette dictates that you must tolerate secondhand smoke while you are trying to enjoy your dinner. If they need a fix, they should be considerate enough to excuse themselves from the table to indulge.
On a slightly different, but equally important, subject, your fiancée has not “forgotten” her promise to give up cigarettes before your wedding. She’s ignoring it, and you haven’t called her on it. Please do. If you marry her, you will be living in a tobacco haze for the rest of her life, which could have a negative effect on your — and your children’s — health in the future.
Don’t say you weren’t warned.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.