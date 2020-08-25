Dear Abby: My wife left me a little over two years ago, and I can’t seem to get over it. All she said was that we had an “emotional disconnect.” I don’t believe she was unfaithful.
All I can think about is being with her, and I cringe if I think about her being with someone else. I’m a professional with a good career and pension, and I have been approached by some nice women who would like to date. How can I get over my feelings for my ex?
— Lonely in The Plains
Dear Lonely: Have you been getting out and participating in leisure activities since your wife left? That would be one way to get your mind off her because sitting around thinking about her is counterproductive.
Your ex should have been more specific about why she left. Understanding would have helped you start to really heal. Because it has been two years and you haven’t been able to work this out, please talk with a licensed psychotherapist. Your physician or your health insurance provider can give you the names of qualified professionals. Please don’t wait to ask.
Dear Abby: My wife and I retired five years ago. I have adequate savings and an excellent pension for us to live comfortably.
I took up a hobby three years ago that generates about $5,000 in annual income, which I put aside in a separate bank account. My wife asked, “What are you saving that money for?” I said, “Maybe a classic car, helping with a family reunion (on my side)”, etc. She responded, “We need to be on the same page about how it gets spent because half of it is mine.”
When I reached out to my son for his insight, he sided with her because (legally) half of what I have is hers. I have no problem consulting with her on a major expenditure coming out of our other savings, but on this one I feel she is controlling and petty. Your thoughts?
— Hobby in California
Dear Hobby: I agree with you. Not only that, but she also lacks tact.
Dear Abby: I work closely with a woman who is 21 years younger than I. We are both single. Because of our age difference and professional relationship I am not looking to date her. However, over the last couple years I have developed romantic feelings for her.
I converse with her by asking questions about movies she likes, books she reads or what she did the previous weekend. Her answers are usually short and without elaboration. I even share with her things that I do in my life, but never once in the five years I have known her, has she ever initiated a conversation with me or asked me about my life. She acts differently with other male co-workers. She does things for them, smiles at them and seems genuinely interested in their conversation. It really stings every time I see her socialize with others and ignore me. What can I do to get out of this psychological rut I am in?
— Stuck in Illinois
Dear Stuck: Your co-worker may have picked up on the fact that you are attracted to her and it is not reciprocated, which is why she keeps your relationship strictly formal and work-related. I am sure this stings, and for that you have my sympathy.
You now must do what everyone else in your situation does, which is concentrate on meeting women who are available. You are not going to find what you’re looking for in your workplace. What’s going on is not healthy for you or conducive to a productive work environment. If you can’t quell that crush on her, you may have to change jobs so you won’t have to work so closely with her — or at all.
Dear Abby: I have very loud joints. When I stretch out my neck, back, fingers, etc., my joints pop, click, crack, whatever you call it. They’ve always done this, and it isn’t painful. The noise just happens when I stretch my body.
Some of my family and friends tell me they find it gross and don’t want to hear it. I want to be considerate, but sometimes I pop my joints automatically without thinking or because I really need to stretch. Is making this sound rude? I don’t try to make a lot of noise, but I can’t help it.
— Noisy Lady in Michigan
Dear Noisy Lady: According to the Cleveland Clinic, the older a person gets, the more noise one’s joints can make. This is normal. However, if there is pain along with it, it may be time to consult a doctor.
Because the noise is disconcerting to those around you, try to be mindful and refrain from doing it in their presence, or GENTLY stretch the muscles around those joints, which may eliminate your need to “pop off” entirely.