Dear Abby: I married my husband 40 years ago. A few years later, he was diagnosed with diabetes. He refused to take care of himself and ended up with double leg amputations 13 years ago. He had prosthetics but wouldn’t use them. I stood by him and was his advocate, but he blamed me!
He has major health issues now, but I’m not too concerned. According to him, it’s “none of my business.” Family doesn’t care because he doesn’t care. My daughter blames me, but she doesn’t bother to have much contact with her father.
I have had enough of trying to help a man who doesn’t want help. This is a loveless marriage and has been for years. He’s also addicted to computer porn. He stays at a computer for hours, even when people are around. He doesn’t care who’s around. He broke his computer recently, and I have refused to allow him on mine, so he is angry at me for that too.
For most of our marriage I have worked outside the home. I still do. I would rather be out of the house than here with a husband who doesn’t care if I’m around or not. Please advise me what I can do.
— Reached the Limit
Dear Reached: What you can do depends upon what you WANT to do. There must be a reason why you have remained in this loveless marriage as long as you have.
Since you asked, I do have a word of advice. Help your husband to get another computer. If you do, it may lessen some of the hostility that is ruling your household. He will be occupied, and you can do whatever you need to do to keep yourself sane.
Dear Abby: My husband and I are dealing with a terminal health condition, and many folks have offered to help, particularly in the area of providing meals, which we really appreciate. Recently, a family from our church brought us over a meal that included a nice entrée, dessert, bread and breakfast pastries, all homemade. We enjoyed the entrée, but quickly lost our appetites after opening the dessert to find a hair of unknown origin in it. We were, unfortunately, unable to enjoy the rest of the food because of this.
My dilemma is how to handle this with the family. I’m sure we will see them at church, and they have already reached out asking when they can bring us another meal. I don’t want to embarrass anyone, but neither do I think I can consume another one from them.
We have someone who comes in weekly who prepares meals for us (whom we pay). This has been a huge help because it alleviates the time and effort required to shop, cook and clean up for most of the work week because I work full time as well as care for my husband. How can I tactfully decline this family’s kind offers without coming right out and saying why we don’t want their food?
— Grossed Out in The West
Dear Grossed Out: It should not embarrass those nice people if you thank them for offering to send you more food, and tell them you no longer need food because you have hired someone who comes in and cooks for you. It’s short, sweet and it’s the truth.
Dear Abby: I recently lost a lot of weight and finally felt confident enough to start dating. I met a wonderful man I’ll call “Teddy.” We’ve been together for eight months, and I can see a future with him. He has some quirks with intimacy that he’s working on and a few odd habits he is trying to break. I have my own eccentricities as well, but we are doing it together.
The problem is my sister. Ever since I started losing weight and trying to improve myself, she has become incredibly jealous. She has taken to making backhanded comments as often as she can. We had a huge fight where we didn’t talk for two months because she thought I had “changed too much.” The real reason was I wouldn’t let her borrow a super expensive dress of mine.
I used to spend every weekend at her house hanging out with her. I would do her grocery shopping, lend her anything she wanted and defer to her because I was lonely. But now I spend most weekends with Teddy generally enjoying my life. She seems bitter that I no longer let her walk over me like a doormat. She keeps saying I should break up with Teddy so I can prioritize her again, and she tries to start fights between Teddy and me.
My sister is married and has a kid. She doesn’t need me around so she won’t be lonely. I don’t want to cut her off because I love my nephew and would like to be part of his life. I also don’t want to have to choose between my family and having a life that doesn’t revolve around them. Please help me.
— Changing My Life
Dear Changing: If your description is accurate, you exist in your sister’s universe only to fulfill her needs. That she would attempt to sabotage your relationship with Teddy is shameful. It should not be necessary to choose between Teddy and your family. What you must do is establish firm boundaries with her, enforce them and not knuckle under to the pressure she is exerting.