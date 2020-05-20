Dear Abby: A few weeks ago, my husband and I had what I thought was a minor conflict, from which I walked away to avoid escalation. I could hear him continuing to rant, so I pulled up the security camera on my phone and watched and listened as he continued to say horrible things for an hour or more. He called me a disgusting blob, said there is nothing appealing about me, and I should go out in the yard and kill myself just like my father did.
The words were so painful that I began to sob uncontrollably and screamed in anguish. He never came to console me. In fact, he told me to “shut up.” I’m not a crier, typically, so his blatant disregard for the effect his words had on me raises another level of concern.
We have since discussed the event, and his first defense was to say he didn’t know I could hear him. Meanwhile, I have to live with the fact that I’m married to a man who has such a low opinion of me that he thinks I should kill myself.
I have no family, and I’m hesitant to upend a life that is finally stable after a chaotic childhood and early adulthood. My husband isn’t typically abusive, but this incident has me questioning everything. We have been together for 22 years and married for nearly 16 with no children. What are your thoughts?
— Thrown into Turmoil
Dear Thrown: My first thought is that you and your husband need to find a healthier way to deal with your “conflicts” than your walking out on him, and him saying nasty things into a camera knowing full well he might be heard. If your definition of stability is tolerating further verbal abuse, then you are — and will be — paying a high price for it.
I sincerely hope the two of you will try to iron out your differences with the help of a licensed marriage and family therapist. After all the years you have invested in each other, it’s worth a shot.
Dear Abby: My husband and I married 20 years ago. He never proposed; he just came home one day from boot camp and said, “We need to get married tomorrow so that I can get paid more,” and we did. I regret that day. It wasn’t what I wanted, and it meant nothing to me.
Since then, so much has happened. He cheated on me while he was in the service, and had PTSD to the point where he tried to kill himself, among other things.
We are now in a happy place and have two awesome kids. I would like to redo our wedding day and for him to propose to me. The problem is, he isn’t ready. He said he hasn’t done it because we have had more lows than highs. He said he will eventually, when he feels the time is right.
My feelings are hurt, and now I’m questioning why I am still here. I have stuck by his side for 20 years, through thick and thin. I deserve that and much more. I’m not asking for anything over the top. Do you think I’m overreacting, or should I finally move on?
— Tired of Waiting in Texas
Dear Tired: I don’t think you are overreacting; I think you are over-orchestrating. You say you and your husband are in a happy place now after years of struggle, plus you have two awesome kids. Now is not the time to upset the apple cart. More important than redoing his proposal and your wedding day is devoting some time to working on communicating more effectively with each other.
Dear Abby: I have been dating this guy for about a year. We are both 30. He lives at home. At first, I thought it was to take care of his elderly father, but I soon realized it wasn’t the case.
His mom is sweet, yet overbearing. She inserts herself into his life at every opportunity. She talks to him like he’s the butler. (“Oh, perfect son of mine! Won’t you clear off the dinner table/clean the kitchen/do EVERYTHING?!”) They cook together every night and attend church events together. He’s in the choir with her because he said it “pleases” her. I think those are things he should be doing with a significant other.
I don’t feel secure in this relationship because I don’t know my place. I feel like I have to compete with her (even though she tries to include me in everything). I see how she manipulates him, and it tears me apart inside. (She NEEDS him so much.) I view it as a hindrance to his own life. He is doing for her what he could be doing for himself or his own family, but he’s stuck in this Mommy cycle.
He will receive a large inheritance when his parents die. Could that be why he does it? He is a great lover and emotionally intelligent, but he depends on his mother too much for my comfort. I caught them in a long embrace (hug) after she had been away all weekend with his father. Then, she came over to us while we were watching a movie and started kissing his head! It grossed me out. Help!
— Don’t Want This Threesome
Dear Don’t: After reading your letter, it’s apparent that you are competing with his mother rather than she competing with you. There’s a saying that if you want to know how a man will treat his wife, watch how he treats his mother. Rather than feel manipulated, be glad she tries to include you in the family circle. Keep in mind, if you want to enjoy the earthly rewards after the woman goes on to her heavenly one, she and her “perfect son” are a package deal.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.