Dear Abby: I shared some information with my grandson about his mother that I shouldn’t have. He repeated it to her during an argument, and now she’s angry with me. I apologized, but it has not been acknowledged or accepted. Our relationship has always been tenuous and, frankly, it’s not a big deal for me. She will get over it, but she’s enjoying holding it over my head and being the victim.
They’re moving into a beautiful house this weekend. My son told me he can’t wait for me to see it, and he’s sure it won’t be long before I’m allowed to come out and visit. What would you do? I’m thinking of buying an olive tree. They’re in style, and it would be my way if extending an olive branch. I will take it over when I know my son is there. Good idea?
— Big Mouth in Oklahoma
Dear Big Mouth: It’s cute, but an olive BRANCH and another sincere apology might be less expensive and go over better. It might even last longer than a tree in her brand-new yard that reminds her of something unpleasant.
Dear Abby: I have a miniature dachshund, “Snoopy,” that I take on walks in the neighborhood. I am very good about picking up any deposits that he makes. One neighbor has asked that I not allow him to use her yard for either No. 1 or No. 2 while on his walks. Is this unreasonable or, more to the point, practical?
Anybody who has ever had a dog knows that stopping a dog and picking him up the second he lifts his leg or squats will quite often result in disaster. Again, I’m very good about picking up his deposits and have never left anything in her yard. What say you?
— Responsible Pet Guardian
Dear Guardian: Dogs do not urinate just to relieve themselves. They also do it to leave “messages” for other dogs. Snoopy would have less of an urge to go in that woman’s yard if other dogs had not already signed in. I feel for that poor homeowner because, if enough dogs use her lawn as a post office, they could destroy it. Also, when dogs defecate, traces can be left behind, which make it very unpleasant for those who take care of the landscaping. Please try to do as she has requested.
P.S. If the homeowner had written me about this, I would have advised her to fence her property if it is allowed by the homeowners association.
Dear Abby: I was a girl, then a young lady, next a mother and now a grandmother. I was never a “guy” until the last 10 years, when waitstaff and salespersons began calling me that when I am with my husband. Examples: “How are you guys tonight?” and “What can I get you guys?” I am not, nor have I ever been a “guy.” Other than baring my breasts, how do I let people know that I am not a guy and wish to be addressed otherwise?
— Call Me Ma’am in Florida
Dear Call Me: The servers and sales staff are not intending this as a personal affront. Using the word “guys” to refer to a couple or a group is becoming so common it’s now in Webster’s dictionary. However, this is a complaint voiced by many of my readers of a certain age, along with not enjoying being addressed as “Sweetie” or “Young Lady.”
If it bothered me as much as it does you, I would quietly take it up with the manager or supervisor, and suggest that because it is annoying, “Sir” and “Ma’am” would be a more suitable substitute for “you guys.” You might also prefer to dine in a less casual restaurant or shop in a more exclusive store to see if you are addressed differently.
Dear Abby: Is it fair to other family members to leave dirty dishes in the sink until “later”? My wife and I have been married 15 years, but my wife still leaves dirty dishes in the sink all day, every day, “until I can get to them.” To me, this is rude and inconsiderate. If I have time enough to use a dish or a glass, I have time to rinse it and put it in the dishwasher. Who is right here?
— Rude in Texas
Dear Rude: You are. Because you have asked your wife repeatedly not to do this, one would think she would accommodate you. It takes only a moment to put used dishes and utensils into a dishwasher rather than leave them stacked in the sink. Her disregard for your feelings is passive-aggressive. Consider asking her if she does it as a way to punish you for something she’s not willing to discuss.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.