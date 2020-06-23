Dear Abby: My friend “Lauren” and her husband separated for a few months last summer. During the separation, she had a short fling with my friend “Zack,” whom she met at my house. Lauren decided to continue her marriage and, obviously, chose to stop seeing Zack.
A few months ago, Zack came to a party I threw. Lauren wasn’t able to make it. Everyone had a few margaritas, and as the night ended, I found myself having sex with Zack for the first time since our friendship began 10 or so years ago. It was so great, and we decided to do it again. I wasn’t sure I should tell Lauren, even though she’s a married woman, because I was afraid it might upset her.
A week ago, Zack confessed that he may be in love with me, and I feel the same way toward him. I decided to go ahead and tell Lauren, since my relationship with Zack is getting serious. She reacted terribly. She was furious and accused me of “betraying” her and trying to “one-up” her. She said I should have known how she felt about him and that I’m a terrible friend for having sex with him, let alone falling in love. Abby, are her feelings justified? Am I in the wrong? Or are we all still adults?
— Accidentally in Love
Dear Accidentally In Love: Lauren’s feelings justified? Heck, no! If you and Lauren are still speaking, “remind” her that when she went back to her husband, she relinquished all claims on the man she slept with in the interim. He’s entitled to a life and so are you. If I were you, I’d distance myself from this woman. She shouldn’t begrudge you for enjoying someone she can’t enjoy herself. Shame on her.
Dear Abby: I’m a student at an art school, and I’m struggling with anxiety and depression. I have been on lockdown in my hometown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, isolated from my friends and unable to socialize with others. Sometimes when I watch the news, I become very anxious, and I wonder if there’s a light at the end of these dark times. What should I do?
— Anxiety-Ridden in Atlanta
Dear Anxiety-Ridden: Welcome to the club! If you think you have been alone in experiencing these emotions, you couldn’t be more wrong. Many people feel just the way you do — anxious, isolated and depressed.
You can manage negative emotions by getting out of the house and exercising — alone or with friends or neighbors — while staying a social distance apart — and keeping in touch with friends and classmates using your computer and cellphone. There’s no reason you couldn’t collaborate with some of them on an art project and create something spectacular using those devices.
Remind yourself that this quarantine is temporary. It isn’t going to last forever. Unless you have an underlying health condition or someone in your household does, you can mingle with others wearing a face covering and keeping your distance. From what I have been observing, some relationships have been strengthened as people reach out to comfort and help each other. A surefire way to overcome the blues is to start thinking about what you can do for someone else, even if it’s just a phone call to say, “I’m thinking about you. How are you doing?”
Dear Abby: My beautiful wife just passed away from ovarian cancer. She was only 48. She was my perfect life partner for 28 years and everything in the world to me. We shared every day together. I didn’t have any hobbies or guy friends; all I ever wanted was to be with her.
I’m not asking for help with grief, as there is no getting over what happened. But I became so emotionally dependent on her that I find myself like an addict in withdrawal. Because of this, I’m afraid I will appear to be desperate if I even talk to another woman. I need someone in my life. I just don’t know how to get from hollow to whole again.
Please help me figure out how to let someone know I would be a good and faithful partner without hanging a sign around my neck that says “Desperate!”
— In Need of Someone
Dear In Need: Allow me to offer my deepest sympathy for the loss of your beloved wife, but please don’t jump the gun. Before searching for another wife, it’s important you figure out the boundary between where you left off and your wife began.
While the closeness you shared was a special gift, I urge you to allow yourself time to heal from this great loss. By that, I am not implying that you should go into seclusion. Quite the contrary. But instead of searching for someone to fill the hole in your life, it would be healthier to start by looking for friends. Friends are easy to talk to, and from friendships deeper relationships develop.
Explore activities that interest you, whether they be sports-related, continuing your education, the arts, volunteer work. If you get stuck, ask for a referral to a grief support group or a therapist. You WILL get through this, but it will take time for the ache to subside. Have faith, accept it, go slow and you won’t regret it.
