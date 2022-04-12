Easter is right around the corner. Help coordinate your weekend with our list of Easter events and services happening in North Central Washington:
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
428 King St, Wenatchee, (509) 662-5635
April 14: 7 p.m., Maundy Thursday services
April 15: 10 a.m., Good Friday services and 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross
April 17: 10 a.m., Easter services
All events are in person
Awaken Church
2 Fifth St., Wenatchee, (509) 669-0551
April 15: Block Party, 5:30 to 8 p.m., egg hunts, dunk tank, bounce house for kids, free barbecue dinner, live entertainment.
April 16: 7 p.m., Easter services in person and online, sermons, worship music
April 17: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Easter services, in person and online, sermons, worship music
Sage Hills Church
1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, (509) 662-1502
April 15: 6 p.m., Good Friday Experience
April 16: 4 p.m., Saturday Services
April 17: Easter Sunday services and baptisms, 8:30 a.m.; 10 a.m. 11:30 a.m.
Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church
650 Crawford Ave, Wenatchee, (509) 663-4868
April 15: 6:30 p.m., Good Friday Services
April 17: 10:30 a.m., Easter Services
Calvary Bible Church
605 First St., Wenatchee, (509) 662-2818
April 15: 7 p.m., Good Friday Service with special music, sermon and communion.
April 17: 9 to 10 a.m., Pancake breakfast; 11 a.m. Easter Services.
Grace City Church Hometown Easter events
Chelan County Fairgrounds, 5700 Wescott Drive, Cashmere (509) 888-8235
April 17: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., biscuits-and-gravy breakfast,
10 a.m., Easter service and baptisms
Noon, hotdog feed
12:30 to 4 p.m., Jesus Fair with egg hunt, rodeo, laser tag and more
Christians in Action,
interdenominational Easter Sonrise Service
Omak Cemetery, 2517 Elmway in Okanogan
April 17: 6:30 to 7 a.m., Sonrise Service. The event will feature an Easter message, prayers and music. Service is outdoors, dress for the weather. Contact: Kathleen Christensen, (509) 422-4660
Praise Center
435 S Mission St, Wenatchee, (509) 886-9410
April 17: 10 a.m. Easter Services. Come early for fresh baked cinnamon rolls. Children will be singing for us during the service. Everyone is invited to attend.
Three Hierarchs Orthodox Christian Church
1915 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, (509) 263-6441
April 22: 6:30 p.m. Good Friday Service
April 23: 9 a.m. Jesus’ Victory over Death; 10:30pm “Midnight” Easter Service
April 24: 1 p.m. Agape Vespers and Reading of Gospel in many languages
Leavenworth Lions Club Easter egg hunt
Alpine Lakes Elementary School, 500 Pine St. Leavenworth
April 17: 1 p.m., Easter egg hunts for children, ages 1-12