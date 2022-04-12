Hunting for Easter Eggs (copy)
Mason Scott, 5, breaks his eggs open to find the treats during the 2018 annual Easter Egg Hunt at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wenatchee. Church and community Easter events are making a comeback this year.

 World file photo

Easter is right around the corner. Help coordinate your weekend with our list of Easter events and services happening in North Central Washington:

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

428 King St, Wenatchee, (509) 662-5635

April 14: 7 p.m., Maundy Thursday services

April 15: 10 a.m., Good Friday services and 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross

April 17: 10 a.m., Easter services

All events are in person

Awaken Church

2 Fifth St., Wenatchee, (509) 669-0551

April 15: Block Party, 5:30 to 8 p.m., egg hunts, dunk tank, bounce house for kids, free barbecue dinner, live entertainment.

April 16: 7 p.m., Easter services in person and online, sermons, worship music

April 17: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Easter services, in person and online, sermons, worship music

Sage Hills Church

1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, (509) 662-1502

April 15: 6 p.m., Good Friday Experience

April 16: 4 p.m., Saturday Services

April 17: Easter Sunday services and baptisms, 8:30 a.m.; 10 a.m. 11:30 a.m.

Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church

650 Crawford Ave, Wenatchee, (509) 663-4868

April 15: 6:30 p.m., Good Friday Services

April 17: 10:30 a.m., Easter Services

Calvary Bible Church

605 First St., Wenatchee, (509) 662-2818

April 15: 7 p.m., Good Friday Service with special music, sermon and communion.

April 17: 9 to 10 a.m., Pancake breakfast; 11 a.m. Easter Services.

Kids run to find eggs during the 2018 annual Easter Egg Hunt at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wenatchee. 

Grace City Church Hometown Easter events

Chelan County Fairgrounds, 5700 Wescott Drive, Cashmere (509) 888-8235

April 17: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., biscuits-and-gravy breakfast,

10 a.m., Easter service and baptisms

Noon, hotdog feed

12:30 to 4 p.m., Jesus Fair with egg hunt, rodeo, laser tag and more

Christians in Action,

interdenominational Easter Sonrise Service

Omak Cemetery, 2517 Elmway in Okanogan

April 17: 6:30 to 7 a.m., Sonrise Service. The event will feature an Easter message, prayers and music. Service is outdoors, dress for the weather. Contact: Kathleen Christensen, (509) 422-4660

Praise Center

435 S Mission St, Wenatchee, (509) 886-9410

April 17: 10 a.m. Easter Services. Come early for fresh baked cinnamon rolls. Children will be singing for us during the service. Everyone is invited to attend.

Three Hierarchs Orthodox Christian Church

1915 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, (509) 263-6441

April 22: 6:30 p.m. Good Friday Service

April 23: 9 a.m. Jesus’ Victory over Death; 10:30pm “Midnight” Easter Service

April 24: 1 p.m. Agape Vespers and Reading of Gospel in many languages

Leavenworth Lions Club Easter egg hunt

Alpine Lakes Elementary School, 500 Pine St. Leavenworth

April 17: 1 p.m., Easter egg hunts for children, ages 1-12



