Forty years ago this month my wife took a pregnancy test and discovered she was expecting a baby. I was over the moon with joy!
Wendy and I’d been married nine months. I was in my last year of seminary. Our school debts had been paid off and we were looking forward to what the future held. But there was just one problem. I didn’t know where I would be going after graduation.
Unlike some church hierarchies where pastors are placed in a local congregation by a bishop or an overseer, local churches in my denomination are charged with interviewing and then calling those they feel are the appropriate fit. But where would I have a chance to interview? Who would recommend me? Who would want me? Would they call me? Would I have a sense of assurance to answer the call?
With a baby well on the way, I wondered. If only there was the equivalent of a pregnancy test for determining a job outcome. Not knowing the future is especially difficult when time is of the essence. Having faith, even when faith is the stock-and-trade of your vocation, can be hard at times.
My superintendent suggested a possible fit in Arizona. From Chicago I flew to Phoenix to interview. To my chagrin, the church was dying. Except for a couple in their late 50s, the youngest members were in their 80s. Not a great situation for a 30-year-old pastor and his 30-year-old expectant wife.
Then came an invitation to interview in a community adjacent to Santa Barbara. It looked promising: a gorgeous setting, great facilities, a growing congregation, an attached day school. What I didn’t realize was the fact that I was only one of six candidates being considered simultaneously.
Looking back on the scenario, it was like a beauty pageant or a presidential primary. While Goleta Community Church (now Community Covenant Church) seemed like a golden opportunity, what’s the expression? “All that glitters…”? Needless to say, the search committee opted for a seminary classmate of mine. Randy was single, as was the daughter of the day school headmistress. (And although he got the job, he didn’t get the girl.)
About the time I was about to lose hope, a church near San Francisco expressed interest in me. It was a relatively new church of mostly young families. They even had a manse (a church-owned home for the pastor to live in). Could it be? Was this it? How would I know?
The interview went well and I was invited to have my day in court. My trial sermon proved convincing to the jury. As God is my Judge, I felt affirmed. My faith had been vindicated.
And so I was called to my first church out of seminary. Crossroads Covenant Church in Concord, California. And two months after moving to the birthplace of jazz great Dave Brubeck, our daughter Kristin was born.
As I reflect on that season of waiting and worrying, I recognize how my faith was being tested. I was faced with the uncomfortable opportunity to trust God. My faith muscles were being exercised. And in time what I hoped for happened. And four decades later that process remains a paradigm of dependency.
But lest my testimony to God’s faithfulness sounds too trite, I should acknowledge that even answers to prayer come with challenges and complications. In the 11 years I served that wonderful congregation, there were heartbreaking circumstances and times of doubt that found my flock struggling. My role as shepherd called me to walk alongside families dealing with birth defects, tragic deaths, devastating divorces, unexpected unemployment and relational conflicts.
Looking back, I’ve come to the conclusion that evidence of divine interaction in our lives doesn’t mean immunization from less-than-ideal outcomes. Things aren’t always neat and tidy or as we expect.
As I recall, the chair of the pastoral search committee to that Concord church signed my letter of call with lead instead of ink. Perhaps that was in indication that even good things come with the need of an eraser.
Wenatchee-native Greg Asimakoupoulos lives on Mercer Island, where he is a columnist for the Mercer Island Reporter.