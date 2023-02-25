Faith muscles

Greg and Wendy Asimakoupoulos with infant daughter Kristin.

 Provided photo/Greg Asimakoupoulos

Forty years ago this month my wife took a pregnancy test and discovered she was expecting a baby. I was over the moon with joy!

Wendy and I’d been married nine months. I was in my last year of seminary. Our school debts had been paid off and we were looking forward to what the future held. But there was just one problem. I didn’t know where I would be going after graduation.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?